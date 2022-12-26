Deaths of three endangered dolphins in Cambodia spark alarm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three endangered freshwater dolphins have died within 10 days of each other in Cambodia, alarming conservationists.

The death of a third healthy dolphin in such a brief period indicates “an increasingly alarming situation and the need for intensive law enforcement to be urgently conducted in the dolphin habitats”, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) said on Monday.

The latest Irrawaddy dolphin death – believed to have been caused by entanglement in an illegal fishing line – spotlights the need for law enforcement to help save the species, also known as the Mekong River dolphin, according to the statement.

The WWF said the body of a healthy female dolphin estimated to be between seven and 10 years old was found floating in the river in the eastern province of Kratie on Saturday.

It said an examination of the carcass suggested that the dolphin, 6ft 5in (196cm) long and weighing 205lb (93kg), had been hooked and wrapped in a tangle of fishing line.

#Irrawaddydolphins running a high risk of extinction with the current increase of illegal fishing trends in Mekong’s conservation zone. In the face of this emergency of consecutive demise, WWF renews its call for intensive law enforcement in their habitatshttps://t.co/z8rUpyQbpN pic.twitter.com/s8ZOVsdA4I — WWF in Cambodia (@WWFCambodia) December 25, 2022

WWF Cambodia director Seng Teak said in the statement that without immediate action “the recent increase in illegal fishing activities in the dolphin conservation areas” will destroy the Mekong River dolphin population in Cambodia.

The statement advocated stepping up day and night patrols to protect the remaining dolphins in conservation areas.

The first census of Irrawaddy dolphins in Cambodia in 1997 estimated their total population was about 200. In 2020, it was estimated to have fallen to 89.

WWF said 11 dolphins have died in 2022, taking the total number of deaths to 29 in the past three years.

The Irrawaddy dolphin is classified as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Other groups of these dolphins are found in two other freshwater rivers: Myanmar’s Irrawaddy and Indonesia’s Mahakam on the island of Borneo.

In February, Cambodian wildlife officials announced the death of the last known Irrawaddy dolphin in a population on a stretch of the Mekong River further upstream, which appeared to be caused by entanglement in a fishing net.