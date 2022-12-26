Haim Drukman, leader of Israeli settler movement, dies aged 90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Haim Drukman, leader of Israeli settler movement, dies aged 90

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 10.47am
Haim Drukman, a prominent rabbi who was one of the founders of Israel’s settlement movement, and a former member of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, has died at the age of 90 (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

Haim Drukman, a prominent rabbi who was one of the founders of Israel’s settlement movement, has died at the age of 90.

Rabbi Drukman was a leading figure in the religious Zionist movement in Israel, and a major proponent of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula after Israel captured those territories in the 1967 Middle East war.

He was admitted to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Centre earlier this month and the hospital confirmed his death late on Sunday. It did not provide a cause.

Mourners gather next to the body of Rabbi Haim Drukman during his funeral in the village of Merkaz Shapira in southern Israel (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

Rabbi Drukman served several terms as a member of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, with the forerunner of today’s Religious Zionism party, which is a key ally of prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu. He acted for a long time as spiritual leader to religious nationalist politicians on Israel’s far right.

Mr Netanyahu wrote on Twitter that “a great light of the love of Israel was extinguished” with the rabbi’s death.

Rabbi Drukman called for the annexation of the occupied West Bank and its approximately 2.5 million Palestinians who live under Israeli occupation alongside around 500,000 Jewish settlers.

The Palestinians seek the territory, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, as a future independent state, while most of the international community considers Israeli settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace.

Mourners at the funeral of Rabbi Haim Drukman in Merkaz Shapira, a village in southern Israel (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

The rabbi called on Israeli soldiers to refuse orders to dismantle settlements during Israel’s disengagement from the Gaza Strip in 2005 and made similar remarks about Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

He advocated that Jewish religious law govern the state of Israel, a position shared by his followers.

“There’s no problem whatsoever with a state run by Jewish religious law,” he told Israel Hayom in one of his final interviews last month. “What you do in your home is your business, but outside — this is a Jewish state.”

Rabbi Drukman was awarded the Israel Prize, the country’s highest civil honour, for lifetime achievement in 2012.

He was buried on Monday in a cemetery near his hometown in southern Israel.

