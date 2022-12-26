Bugler keeping alive centuries of royal and military tradition in Co Down village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Bugler keeping alive centuries of royal and military tradition in Co Down village

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 11.03am
Hillsborough Fort Guard Bugler Andrew Carlisle. (Liam McBurney/PA)
Hillsborough Fort Guard Bugler Andrew Carlisle. (Liam McBurney/PA)

A bugler who played at the proclamation of the King in Royal Hillsborough is helping to keep centuries of military tradition alive in the Co Down village.

Andrew Carlisle, 47, is the bugler for the Hillsborough Fort Guard, a ceremonial troop of 20 warders which dates back to 1660, when a royal warrant was first issued by Charles II.

The guard went into decline in the 20th century, when no new warders were recruited, but is now being returned to full strength.

Mr Carlisle said: “The guard largely was intact from the 1660s until the early 1900s when the government of the day stopped paying for it.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Hillsborough Fort Guard carry out ceremonial duties in the village (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Even when there were no warders left, the position of bugler was always kept on. That is the role I have held since 2006.

“But the warrant has never been rescinded. Even when it was just me, the Hillsborough Fort Guard was always here.

“The Marquess of Downshire, Nicholas Hill, is the current constable and in 2021, for the first time in more than 100 years, new warrants for warders were issued.

“I am pleased to say we have all 20 places filled.”

The guard carry out ceremonial duties at Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, and were busy throughout 2022 with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and then the death of the Queen.

Mr Carlisle said: “The Platinum Jubilee was a once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

“I was shocked to receive a call to ask would I consider composing a bugle fanfare that would signal the lighting of the beacons across the Commonwealth.

“There are no valves on a bugle so all the notes are made by the shape of your lips and how much air you are putting through it. There are only five or six notes and it is very difficult to come up with something which doesn’t sound like something else.

“But I did it and I’m very proud to go onto YouTube every now and then and discover all these weird and wonderful places across the world where it was played.

“We went from the highs of the jubilee to the low of the Queen’s death. But it was also a mixed feeling, like a new beginning, a new era.

“I think that was evident up at Hillsborough Castle. Yes, there were the floral tributes, but there was a pride in what this village belonged to.

“The royal ethos of the village went into overdrive and it became the epicentre of the nation wanting to be here, bring flowers, to just stand and chat.”

The guard took part in the proclamation ceremony for the new King at Hillsborough Castle, with Mr Carlisle sounding a new royal salute he had composed.

“It was a lot of pressure. About five minutes before we were due to go on it started raining. I had to do the call and then a royal salute. I had to sound the call at exactly one minute to 12 so the proclamation could be delivered at midday. This was all going through my head.

“I was very proud to stand there on that historic day.”

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Sergeant Bugler Andrew Carlisle said the Hillsborough Fort Guard is being returned to full strength (Liam McBurney/PA)

“The guard was there at the proclamation of George V and Edward VII, so it was nice that history was repeating itself and it was Hillsborough’s input into history and it is vitally important that continues.”

New uniforms are being made for the Hillsborough Fort Guard now it is back at full strength.

Mr Carlisle said: “To kit one of us out costs about £5,000. Our tailor in London is making them from scratch.

“The last time we had 20 uniforms was about 1890, we currently have seven.

“Everybody strives for that unique selling point and we have it here in Hillsborough with the guard.

“Next year will be another busy one for us, we have a coronation to look forward to.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented