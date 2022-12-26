Woman killed in Wallasey Christmas Eve pub shooting named

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 26-year-old woman killed in a pub shooting on Christmas Eve has been named as Elle Edwards.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Edwards who was at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village on Merseyside with her sister and friends when she was shot in the head.

She died in hospital and Merseyside Police have said she is not believed to have been the gunman’s target.

Ms Edwards is understood to have worked at a local beauty salon – Nova Studio – which posted on Instagram: “Absolutely lost for words… Heaven gained the most beautiful angel.

“We are all heartbroken, thinking of all of your family right now Elle, thank you for all of the laughs and happiness you brought into our lives, rest in paradise angel, love from your team at nova.”

Elle Edwards (Family handout/Merseyside Police/PA)

Dozens of people responded to the post. One said: “Elle was such a beautiful girl inside and out, so sorry for your loss.”

Another said: “Rest in paradise our gorgeous angel. Always in our hearts forever and always.”

Officers were called to the scene shortly before midnight, with one neighbour saying they had assumed the gunshots were celebratory fireworks for the festive season.

A 28-year-old man from Beechwood in the Wirral remained in a critical condition on Christmas Day, police said.

Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village (Peter Byrne/PA)

Three other men who were hurt were not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “We believe that the gunman fired shots towards the front entrance of the pub.

“We know that minutes later, a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly an A-class Mercedes, was seen to leave the pub car park, so we are particularly keen to speak to that male and anybody who knows anything about that vehicle.”

Club Statement The Lighthouse Inn Incident#NoGuns pic.twitter.com/ppwgkqG0Ha — Ashville Football Club (@AshvilleFC) December 25, 2022

The local football club said the shooting had “sent shockwaves throughout our neighbours and local community” and that such crime had “sadly been all too common in Merseyside this year”.

In a statement Ashville Football Club noted the “horrific murder” of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was fatally shot by a gunman who chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into her home in Dovecot on August 22.

The club said: “Guns have no place on our streets and there is NEVER an excuse for using a firearm to inflict pain and suffering on anyone. We urge anyone with information that may assist police with their enquiries to contact Merseyside Police as a matter of urgency.”