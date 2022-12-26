Record-breaking footballer’s family ‘stopped from leaving Iran’ after criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Record-breaking footballer’s family ‘stopped from leaving Iran’ after criticism

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 4.11pm Updated: December 26 2022, 5.39pm
Ali Daei in 2009 (Hasan Sarbakhshian/AP)
Ali Daei in 2009 (Hasan Sarbakhshian/AP)

A record-breaking Iranian footballer who supported anti-government protests says his wife and daughter were prevented from leaving the country after their plane made an unannounced stop.

Ali Daei, 53, who had his passport briefly confiscated after returning home earlier this year, said his wife and daughter left the capital, Tehran, legally before their flight stopped on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf, where they were quizzed by authorities.

He said his daughter was released but the doors to the flight were closed by then. His family had planned to travel to Dubai and return next week, he said.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed Mahan Air Flight W563 being diverted to Kish Island before travelling onward to Dubai a couple of hours later.

Ali Daei battles for the ball with Joao Jamba of Angola in 2006
Ali Daei battles for the ball with Joao Jamba of Angola in 2006 (PA)

There was no comment from the airline or Iranian authorities.

No-one had scored more international goals than Daei, who netted 109 times for Iran before later managing his country, before Cristiano Ronaldo broke his record in 2021.

He is one of several Iranian celebrities to come out in support of protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September.

The Kurdish woman died after being arrested by Iran’s morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code.

The protests rapidly spread across the country and escalated into calls for the overthrow of the theocracy established after the 1979 revolution, making it one of the biggest challenges to clerical rule in over four decades.

At least 507 protesters have been killed and more than 18,500 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group closely monitoring the unrest.

The semiofficial Tasnim news agency, believed to be close to the Revolutionary Guard, said a travel ban was imposed on Daei’s wife earlier this month because of her support for the protests.

Without elaborating, it said she tried to illegally bypass the ban and her final destination was the US. Reports did not name Daei’s wife or daughter, who are not public figures.

Iranian authorities have not released figures for those killed or arrested.

Before his passport was confiscated, Daei, a former Iran captain, took to social media to urge the government to “solve the problems of the Iranian people rather than using repression, violence and arrests”.

The passport was later returned, he said.

The leaderless protesters, rallying under the slogan “women, life, freedom”, say they are fed up after decades of social and political repression by a clerical establishment they view as corrupt and out of touch.

Iranian authorities have blamed the unrest on foreign adversaries like the US and Israel.

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said in a statement on Sunday it had arrested seven individuals involved in the protests with a “direct link” to Britain.

Without elaborating, it said some members of the network had dual nationality.

Iran has arrested a number of Iranians with dual nationality in recent years and convicted them of state security offences in closed-door trials.

Rights groups say such detainees are denied due process and accuse Iran of using them as bargaining chips with the west, something Iranian officials deny.

