Home News UK & World

Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone near its Engels airbase

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 4.45pm Updated: December 26 2022, 4.55pm
Ukrainian soldiers fire a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Monday, December 26 2022 (Libkos/AP)
Ukrainian soldiers fire a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Monday, December 26 2022 (Libkos/AP)

The Russian military said it has shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an airbase deep inside Russia – the second time the facility has been targeted this month.

Debris killed three servicemen at the Engels airbase, which houses Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers, which have launched strikes on Ukraine in the 10-month war, Russia’s Defence Ministry said.

The country’s Baza news outlet said four people were hurt and a fire broke out, with explosions, sirens and flashes seen on a video posted to its Telegram channel.

Engels is in Russia’s Saratov region on the Volga River, over 370 miles east of the border with Ukraine.

In keeping with the Kyiv government’s long-standing practice of not confirming cross-border attacks but welcoming their results, Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat did not directly acknowledge his country’s involvement in Monday’s incident in an interview on Ukrainian television but said: “These are the consequences of Russian aggression.”

He added: “If the Russians thought that the war wouldn’t affect them deep behind their lines, they were deeply mistaken.”

Russia has suffered numerous cross-border attacks during the war on its main territory, as well as on the Crimean Peninsula, which it illegally annexed in 2014.

The incidents have outraged Russian military bloggers who say they show the country’s weak air defences and security systems in general.

On Monday, in another cross-border incident that could not be independently confirmed, Russia’s Tass news agency said the country’s security forces killed four Ukrainian saboteurs attempting to enter the Bryansk region from Ukraine.

The report claimed the infiltrators carried explosive materials when they were caught on Sunday.

On the nominal front line in Ukraine, Luhansk’s Ukrainian governor, Serhiy Haidai, said Russian forces withdrew from their military command operations post in the town of Kreminna as Ukrainian forces approached after months of intense fighting.

Russia’s Defence Ministry did not comment on the withdrawal claim.

A Ukrainian soldier watches a drone feed from an underground command center in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Sunday December 25 2022
A Ukrainian soldier watches a drone feed from an underground command centre in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Sunday December 25 2022 (Libkos/AP)

Russian forces relocated to Kreminna and several other areas in September after they pulled back from the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine.

Kreminna is in the eastern Luhansk region, which is almost entirely under Moscow’s control, and is on an important supply route for Russian forces and serves as a gateway for movement into other strategic positions.

Earlier, Mr Haidai said Russia had withdrawn its occupying government administration from Svatove, 31 miles north of Kreminna.

Mr Haidai told Ukrainian television on Monday that Russian forces in the region are “suffering huge losses and medical facilities are overwhelmed with wounded soldiers”.

The Russian army is redeploying paratroopers from the Kherson region to the area, he added.

In neighbouring Donetsk region, partially occupied by Russia, fierce battles continue around the city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces have been trying to seize for weeks to consolidate their grip on Ukraine’s east.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week Bakhmut was the hottest spot on the war’s 800-mile front line.

Ukrainian officials have maintained ambiguity over previous high-profile attacks, including drone strikes on Russian military bases earlier this month.

Ukrainian soldiers look at a map in an underground command centre in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Sunday December 25 2022
Ukrainian soldiers look at a map in an underground command centre in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Sunday December 25 2022 (Libkos/AP)

On December 5, unprecedented drone strikes on Engels and the Dyagilevo base in the Ryazan region in western Russia killed a total of three servicemen and hurt four others.

In retaliation, Russia launched a massive missile barrage in Ukraine which struck homes and buildings and killed civilians.

Elsewhere on the battlefield, at least four civilians were hurt in Russian shelling of five Ukrainian south-east regions over the past 24 hours, according to the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Overall, the intensity of the shelling from Sunday night into Monday was significantly lower.

For the first time in weeks, Russian forces did not shell the Dnipropetrovsk region, which borders the partially occupied southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, its governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported on Telegram.

“This is the third quiet night in 5.5 months since the Russians started shelling” the areas around the city of Nikopol, Mr Reznichenko wrote.

Nikopol is across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which is under the control of Russian forces and whose six reactors are shut down.

Ukrainian-controlled areas of the neighbouring Kherson region were shelled 33 times over the past 24 hours, according to Kherson’s Ukrainian governor Yaroslav Yanushevich.

No casualties were reported.

On Sunday, Russian forces attacked the city of Kramatorsk, where Ukrainian forces are headquartered. Three missiles hit an industrial facility and damaged residential buildings but no casualties were reported, according to local officials.

On Saturday, a deadly attack on the city of Kherson, which Kyiv’s forces recaptured last month, killed and hurt scores of people. Local residents are lining up to donate blood for the wounded, Mr Yanushevich said Monday.

