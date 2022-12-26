Kurds hold march of mourning after Paris shooting kills three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kurds hold march of mourning after Paris shooting kills three

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 5.09pm Updated: December 26 2022, 5.29pm
Kurdish activists hold flags during a march to honour three women Kurdish activists who were shot dead in 2013 on Monday December 26 2022 (Lewis Joly/AP)
Kurdish activists hold flags during a march to honour three women Kurdish activists who were shot dead in 2013 on Monday December 26 2022 (Lewis Joly/AP)

Members of France’s Kurdish community and others have held a silent march to honour three people killed in a shooting at a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris that prosecutors say was motivated by racism.

Turkey summoned France’s ambassador on Monday over what it called “black propaganda” by Kurdish activists after the shooting.

Some have marched in Paris with flags of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) or suggested that Turkey was linked to the shooting.

On Monday, a 69-year-old Frenchman was charged with racially motivated murder and weapons violations over Friday’s shooting, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Kurdish activists hold flags during a march to honour three women Kurdish activists who were shot dead in 2013 on Monday December 26 2022
Kurdish activists hold flags during a march to honour three women Kurdish activists who were shot dead in 2013 on Monday December 26 2022 (Lewis Joly/AP)

The suspect told investigators he aimed to kill migrants or foreigners and then himself, and said he had a “pathological” hatred of non-European foreigners, according to prosecutors.

He was briefly put in psychiatric care but then released back to ordinary police custody, and appeared on Monday before an investigating judge.

The suspect’s name has not been officially released though he is identified by French media as William K.

The shooting shocked and infuriated the Kurdish community in France, which organised the silent march on Monday.

Demonstrators marched from the site of Friday’s shooting to the spot where three women Kurdish activists were found shot dead in 2013.

“Every day we ask ourselves when someone will shoot at us again. Ten years ago we were attacked in the heart of Paris and 10 years later again,” said Dagan Dogan, a 22-year-old Kurd at Monday’s march.

“Why there was nothing done to protect us?”

The solemn march ended calmly.

A Kurdish activist holds a rose
A Kurdish activist holds a rose (Lewis Joly/AP)

Skirmishes broke out in the neighbourhood where the killings took place on Friday, and again on the sidelines of a mostly peaceful Kurdish-led demonstration on Saturday.

Prosecutors say the suspect had a clear racist motive for the shooting.

Anti-racism activists and left-wing politicians have linked it to a climate of hate speech online and anti-immigrant, xenophobic rhetoric by far-right figures.

The French government has reported a rise in race or religion-related crimes and violations in recent years.

French authorities have called Friday’s attack an isolated incident but some Kurdish activists in Paris think it was politically driven.

Turkey summoned French Ambassador Herve Magro on Monday to relay unease over what it called black propaganda being waged against Turkey by Kurdish militant groups following the attack, the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkey “expects France to act prudently over the incident and not to allow the (banned PKK) terrorist organisation to advance its sneaky agenda”, Anadolu reported.

The PKK has waged an armed separatist insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 for independence, which has more recently morphed into demands for greater autonomy.

Kurdish activists hold portraits and music instruments at the site where three women Kurdish activists were found shot dead in 2013
Kurdish activists hold portraits and music instruments at the site where three women Kurdish activists were found shot dead in 2013 (Lewis Joly/AP)

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced many, with a significant number of ethnic Kurds and alleged PKK supporters migrating to European countries.

Turkey’s army has battled Kurdish militants affiliated with the PKK in south-east Turkey as well as in northern Iraq, and recently launched a series of strikes against Syrian Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria.

Turkey, the United States and the European Union consider the PKK a terror group, but Turkey accuses some European countries of leniency toward alleged PKK members.

That frustration has been the main reason behind Turkey’s continued delay of Nato membership for Sweden and Finland.

