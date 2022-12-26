Death toll in western New York rises to 28 amid winter storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Death toll in western New York rises to 28 amid winter storm

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 8.25pm Updated: December 26 2022, 11.27pm
Three men walk down Richmond Avenue in whiteout conditions during a sustained blizzard in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday December 24 2022 (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News/AP)
Three men walk down Richmond Avenue in whiteout conditions during a sustained blizzard in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday December 24 2022 (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News/AP)

The death toll from a Buffalo-area blizzard has risen to 28 in western New York, authorities said as the region reels from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history.

Much of the rest of the United States was also hit by ferocious winter conditions.

Those who died around Buffalo were found in cars, homes and snowbanks.

Some died while shovelling snow, others when emergency crews could not respond in time to medical crises.

Daniel Shafer of Buffalo, New York, walks along a path in the street in the Elmwood Village neighbourhood on Monday December 26 2022
Daniel Shafer of Buffalo, New York, walks along a path in the street in the Elmwood Village neighbourhood on Monday December 26 2022 (Craig Ruttle/AP)

The storm is blamed for at least 50 deaths nationwide, with rescue and recovery efforts ongoing on Monday.

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz described the blizzard as “the worst storm probably in our lifetime” and warned there may be more dead.

Some people, he noted, were stranded in their cars for over two days.

“It’s just a horrible situation that we can see sort of the light at the end of the tunnel. But this is not the end yet,” he said on Monday.

The National Weather Service said Monday that up to nine more inches of snow could fall in some areas through Tuesday.

Scientists say the climate change crisis may have contributed to the intensity of the storm.

That is because the atmosphere can carry more water vapour, which acts as fuel, said Mark Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Centre at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Snow from this weekend's blizzard covers Buffalo
Snow from this weekend’s blizzard covers Buffalo (Twitter page of New York governor Kathy Hochul/AP)

Victor Gensini, a meteorology professor at Northern Illinois University, likened a single weather event to an “at-bat” — and the climate as your “batting average”.

“It’s hard to say,” Mr Serreze said. “But are the dice a little bit loaded now? Absolutely.”

The blizzard roared across western New York on Friday and Saturday — stranding motorists, cutting off power and preventing emergency crews from reaching residents in frigid homes and stuck cars.

With many convenience shops in the Buffalo area closed and driving bans in place, some people pleaded on social media for donations of food and nappies.

The ferocity of the whiteout conditions tested an area accustomed to punishing snow.

“It doesn’t matter if you had 1,000 more pieces of equipment and 10,000 personnel, there’s still nothing you could have done in that period. It was that bad,” Mr Poloncarz, the county official, said.

“I know it’s hard for people to believe but it was like looking at a white wall for 14 to 18 hours straight.”

Relief is coming this week, though, as forecasts call for temperatures to slowly rise, said Ashton Robinson Cook, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“Nothing like what we had last week,” Mr Cook said, adding the bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — has weakened.

It developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.

Extreme weather stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada down to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.

About 60% of the US population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians.

Some 2,085 domestic and international flights were cancelled on Monday as of about noon, according to the tracking site FlightAware.

The site said Southwest Airlines had 1,253 cancellations — nearly a third of its scheduled flights and about five times as many as any other major US carrier.

Christian Parker shovels out his car in the Elmwood Village neighbourhood of Buffalo
Christian Parker shovels out his car in the Elmwood Village neighbourhood of Buffalo (Craig Ruttle/AP)

An email sent to Southwest was not immediately returned and the Dallas-based airline had not updated its website about the conditions since Saturday.

Based on FlightAware data, airports across the US were suffering from cancellations and delays, including Denver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Seattle, Baltimore and Chicago.

“This blizzard is one for the ages. Certainly, it is the blizzard of the century,” New York governor Kathy Hochul said on Monday after touring the aftermath in her hometown of Buffalo, where almost every fire engine became stranded on Saturday.

She said the storm came a little over a month after the region was inundated with another “historic” snowfall. Between the two storms, snowfall totals are not far off from the 95.4 inches the area normally sees in an entire winter season.

The National Weather Service said the snow total at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport stood at 49.2 inches at 10am on Monday. Officials said the airport will be shut through Tuesday morning.

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown described the heartbreaking task of retrieving storm victims from cars, homes and streets.

“Our police officers are human. It is painful to find members of your community that are deceased,” the mayor said, adding the blizzard’s victims “were trying to walk out during storm conditions, got disoriented and passed away out in the street”.

In a nearby home, Shahida Muhammad told WKBW an outage knocked out power to her one-year-old son’s ventilator. She and the child’s father manually administered breaths from Friday until Sunday, when rescuers saw her social media posts and came to their aid.

Erie County officials said they went to the family’s home on Saturday but no one answered the door. Ms Muhammad said they were there but thankfully her son was doing well despite the ordeal. She described him as “a fighter”.

The storm also cut off power in communities from Maine to Seattle. The mid-Atlantic grid operator had called for its 65 million consumers to conserve energy amid the freeze on Saturday.

Storm-related deaths have been reported all over the country, from six motorists killed in crashes in Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky to a woman who fell through Wisconsin river ice and a deadly Kansas homeless camp fire.

In Jackson, Mississippi, crews struggled on Monday to get water through the capital city’s beleaguered water system, authorities said. Many areas had no water or low water pressure. On Christmas Day, residents were told to boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures.

“The issue has to be significant leaks in the system that we have yet to identify,” the city said in a statement on Monday. City officials say the problems affect “many areas” of Jackson but have not said how many residents are without water.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented