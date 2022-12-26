Man and woman arrested after Christmas Eve Wallasey pub shooting death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man and woman arrested after Christmas Eve Wallasey pub shooting death

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 9.33pm Updated: December 26 2022, 9.51pm
Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey (Peter Byrne/PA)
Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey (Peter Byrne/PA)

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the “cold-blooded” murder of a 26-year-old who was shot in the head at a pub on Christmas Eve.

Elle Edwards is not believed to have been the target of the attack at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village in Merseyside.

Police said on Boxing Day that two suspects have been taken into custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, Merseyside Police said.

Elle Edwards has been described as a special daughter (Merseyside Police/PA)
Elle Edwards has been described as a special daughter (Merseyside Police/PA)

The force added that a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs from the force said: “We have made two arrests in connection with this cold-blooded shooting.

“Elle’s family are still having to come to terms with her tragic loss, and our specially trained family liaison officers are supporting them.

“We will not rest until we bring those responsible to justice and I would appeal to anyone who has information to contact us.”

Tributes have been paid to Ms Edwards, who was remembered as a “special daughter” and someone who brought “laughs and happiness” into people’s lives.

Flowers and other tributes have been laid at the scene of the shooting, which has also left one man in a critical condition and injured three others.

A heart-shaped plaque bearing a pink and green floral design read: “Special Daughter, the happiness you brought in your own special way, will be remembered with love each and every day.”

Friends who were at the pub that evening described feeling “numb” when they learned Ms Edwards had been shot.

Elle Edwards died in hospital after the shooting (Merseyside Police/PA)
Elle Edwards died in hospital after the shooting (Merseyside Police/PA)

They told Sky News they initially thought the gunfire was festive fireworks as the incident happened just before midnight, but they said things soon changed and “automatically everyone just stopped”.

Asked what memories they had of their friend, they described her as “so funny”, adding: “There was never a time when we’ve been out where we’ve not had a ball.”

Ms Edwards is understood to have worked at a local beauty salon – Nova Studio – which posted on Instagram: “Absolutely lost for words… Heaven gained the most beautiful angel.

“We are all heartbroken, thinking of all of your family right now Elle, thank you for all of the laughs and happiness you brought into our lives, rest in paradise angel, love from your team at nova.”

A 28-year-old man from Beechwood on the Wirral remained in a critical condition on Christmas Day following the shooting, police said.

In their update on Boxing Day, the force said he “continues to receive medical treatment”.

Three other men who were hurt were not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police previously said they believed a gunman fired shots towards the front entrance of the pub and that “minutes later, a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly an A-class Mercedes, was seen to leave the pub car park”.

Ms Coombs appealed to anyone who was in the pub at the time or has mobile or CCTV footage of what happened to “contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation”.

They have also urged motorists and residents in the area with dashcam or CCTV to contact police, adding that “every bit of evidence is crucial to the investigation”.

