‘Do right thing and speak up if you have information about Elle Edwards’ murder’

People have been urged to “do the right thing and speak up” if they have information about the deadly shooting of an innocent woman celebrating Christmas in a pub with friends.

Merseyside Police and local councillors said people should not “stay quiet” or “sit in silence” if they have useful knowledge about the murder of 26-year-old Elle Edwards.

It came as two people were arrested on Boxing Day in connection with the shooting – which also left a 28-year-old man fighting for his life and three others hurt.

Police and community leaders came together today, Monday 26th December, to speak with and support residents of Wallasey Village following the fatal shooting on Christmas Eve. https://t.co/NjFNmTwNgF pic.twitter.com/jeiZGcGcGY — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) December 26, 2022

Police and community leaders gathered to speak with and support residents of Wallasey Village on Monday.

Officers were joined by local councillors, representatives of Wirral Council and the office of the area’s MP, Dame Angela Eagle, “to show their support to residents during this tragic time”.

They called at people’s homes in the roads surrounding the village “to provide reassurance and give residents an opportunity to raise any concerns they may have”, Merseyside Police said.

Superintendent Matthew Moscrop said: “We urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to contact us, supporting the investigation and helping to find justice for Elle, her family and others injured or otherwise affected.

“This is not the time for anyone who knows who is responsible for this shooting to stay quiet. Do the right thing and contact us with information.”

Wirral Borough Council leader, Jeanette Williams, described the shooting as “horrendous and abhorrent”.

She said it was a “one-off occurrence which is out of character for the area”.

She added: “Our hearts go out to the family of Elle at this tragic time as they deal with the loss of their loved one.

“If you have any information, then do the right thing and speak up, otherwise you are complicit to the murder of the young woman.

“And no one can sit in silence.”

Local councillor Lesley Rennie said residents are “mortified by what has happened” and the murder “seems to be a completely random act of violence where people were out enjoying Christmas Eve with family and friends”.

Police said officers have stepped up their presence in Birkenhead, Woodchurch and Wallasey in the past two days “in a direct response to the fatal shooting”.

In a crackdown on the Wirral, police said six people were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including drink-driving, drug-driving and having illegal drugs.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after Ms Edwards’ death, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.