Builders and teachers among lucky Lottery millionaires in 2022

By Press Association
December 27 2022, 12.04am
There was more than one millionaire made every day in 2022, the National Lottery said (Yui Mok/PA)
There was more than one millionaire made every day in 2022, the National Lottery said (Yui Mok/PA)

Builders and teachers were the luckiest professions among National Lottery players in a year that saw more than one millionaire made every day.

The luckiest star sign for players was Cancer, while 39 was the lotto ball that cropped up most often in jackpot-winning combinations, appearing 17 times, operator Camelot said.

Throughout 2022, 375 players become millionaires, sharing £1.3 billion between them.

Joe Thwaite, 49, and Jess Thwaite, 46, from Gloucestershire won a record-breaking EuroMillions jackpot in May 2022 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Joe Thwaite, 49, and Jess Thwaite, 46, from Gloucestershire won a record-breaking EuroMillions jackpot in May 2022 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Gloucestershire couple Joe and Jess Thwaite won £184 million in the EuroMillions draw on May 10 – becoming Britain’s biggest-ever National Lottery winners.

But they were knocked off the top spot a few months later when an anonymous ticket-holder scooped £195,707,000 in a July EuroMillions draw.

More than £4.5 billion was paid out in prize money in total, with 782 players winning at least £50,000.

Camelot said builders had once again come out on top for the luckiest occupation, followed by teachers, drivers, retail workers and administration staff.

The lotto operator said Leo and Aries were joint-second luckiest when it came to star signs.

Following 39 as the luckiest numbers were 21, 13, 50 and 58.

Ball number eight appeared least often in winning selections, at just five times.

Andy Carter, Camelot’s senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “It’s been the busiest year of millionaire-making, including creating the biggest winners we have ever seen.

“Supporting our amazing players through these life-changing events is a privilege.”

The National Lottery said it has raised a total of £47 billion for its Good Causes, with more than £1.9 billion being raised in the last reported financial year to March 2022.

Camelot said: “From helping projects making a difference in communities across the country to supporting our athletes at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, every National Lottery ticket bought helped to fund hundreds of thousands of good cause projects.”

