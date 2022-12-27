HS2 boss hails ‘immense progress’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

HS2 boss hails ‘immense progress’

By Press Association
December 27 2022, 12.04am
The boss of HS2 has hailed the project’s ‘immense progress’ in 2022 (Jacob King/PA)
The boss of HS2 has hailed the project’s ‘immense progress’ in 2022 (Jacob King/PA)

The boss of HS2 has hailed the project’s “immense progress” in 2022.

Chief executive Mark Thurston said a series of milestones were reached over the past 12 months.

At the start of 2022, the Government introduced a Bill setting out legislation needed to extend the high-speed line from Crewe to Manchester.

HS2 boss Mark Thurston
HS2 boss Mark Thurston said the project is currently ‘delivering jobs for almost 30,000 people’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

Construction of the Colne Valley Viaduct to carry HS2 trains above a series of lakes and waterways just outside north-west London began in May.

It will be the UK’s longest railway bridge at 2.1 miles.

Work on HS2’s first innovative green tunnel started in June.

The one-and-a-half-mile-long structure in Chipping Warden, Northamptonshire is being built on the surface of the ground to speed up the process.

It will be covered by earth, trees, shrubs and hedgerows to fit in with the surrounding countryside.

Construction workers for HS2 stand by the 2,000-tonne tunnel boring machine named Dorothy
Dorothy completed a tunnelling breakthrough in July (Jacob King/PA)

The first tunnelling breakthrough for HS2 happened in July when a boring machine named Dorothy completed her one-mile dig under Long Itchington Wood in Warwickshire.

In November, HS2 minister Huw Merriman switched on a 1.7-mile-long network of conveyors in west London to move excavated material.

The system will remove the need for one million lorry journeys to transport spoil, according to HS2 Ltd.

Mr Thurston said: “2022 has been a year of immense progress on Britain’s landmark infrastructure project.

“Right now, HS2 is delivering jobs for almost 30,000 people, with tens of thousands more supported throughout our wider supply chain.

“Over 2,800 companies have contracts with HS2, ensuring the project is helping grow the UK economy long before a single train starts running.”

Criticism over the financial and environmental impact of the project continued this year.

In October, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove suggested capital investment for HS2 would be reviewed, but Chancellor Jeremy Hunt subsequently backed the project.

The target cost of Phase One between London and Birmingham is £40.3 billion at 2019 prices.

The Government’s latest cost estimate for Phase 2a, from the West Midlands to Crewe, is £5.2 billion-£7.2 billion at 2019 prices.

The budget for Phase 2b, which will see the high-speed railway extended from Crewe to Manchester and from the West Midlands to the East Midlands, has not been confirmed.

A budget of £55.7 billion for the whole of HS2 was set in 2015.

Environmental protests have occupied several locations on or near the route of the high-speed line this year.

HS2’s plans for 2023 include reaching the half-way point in digging the 10-mile long Chiltern Tunnel and completing the second bore of the Long Itchington Wood Tunnel.

Construction will begin on the Curzon Street station building in Birmingham city centre and the conventional railway station at Old Oak Common, west London.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented