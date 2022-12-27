Winter freeze leads to dozens of deaths across the US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Winter freeze leads to dozens of deaths across the US

By Press Association
December 27 2022, 12.05am
A Buffalo resident digs his car out of the snow (AP)
A Buffalo resident digs his car out of the snow (AP)

At least 49 people have died across the United States – 28 in New York state alone – amid blizzard conditions.

People in Buffalo are looking for cars buried in snow drifts and searching for more victims after one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit the western part of the US state.

Another 9in of snow could fall in some areas of western New York through until Tuesday, the US National Weather Service said.

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz called the blizzard “the worst storm probably in our lifetime” – even for an area accustomed to punishing snowfall.

And he warned: “This is not the end yet.”

Some people, he noted, had been stranded in their cars for more than two days.

US President Joe Biden said his prayers were with the victims’ families, and offered federal assistance on Monday to the hard-hit state.

Blizzard conditions
The Elmwood Village neighbourhood of Buffalo was one of the communities badly hit by the blizzard (AP)

Those who lost their lives around Buffalo were found in cars, homes and snowbanks. Some died while shovelling snow, while others perished when emergency crews could not respond in time to medical crises.

Scientists say climate change may have contributed to the intensity of the storm.

According to Mark Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Centre at the University of Colorado, Boulder, this is because the atmosphere can carry more water vapour, which acts as fuel.

The blizzard roared across western New York on Friday and Saturday. With many shops in the Buffalo area closed and driving bans in place, some people pleaded on social media for donations of basic supplies such as food and nappies.

Ashton Robinson Cook, a meteorologist with the US National Weather Service, said relief is coming later this week, with forecasts of a slow rise in temperatures.

Mr Cook said the bomb cyclone effect – when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm – has weakened. It developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions including heavy winds and snow.

Some 3,410 domestic and international flights were cancelled in America on Monday as of about 3pm EDT (8pm GMT), according to the tracking site FlightAware.

The site said Southwest Airlines had 2,497 cancellations – about 60% of its scheduled flights and about 10 times higher than any other major US carrier.

Southwest said the weather was improving, which would “stabilise and improve our situation”.

Based on FlightAware data, airports all across the US were suffering from cancellations and delays, including Denver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Seattle, Baltimore and Chicago.

New York governor Kathy Hochul toured the aftermath in Buffalo – her hometown – on Monday, calling the blizzard “one for the ages”.

She said almost every fire engine in the city became stranded on Saturday.

Ms Hochul noted the storm came a little over a month after the region was inundated with another “historic” snowfall. Between the two storms, snowfall totals are not far off from the 95.4in the area normally sees across an entire winter season.

The storm also knocked out power in communities from Maine to Seattle.

Storm-related deaths were reported nationwide, including at least eight following crashes in Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky. A woman also died after falling through Wisconsin river ice, while there was a fatal fire at a Kansas homeless persons camp.

In Jackson, Mississippi, crews struggled to get water through the city’s beleaguered water system, meaning many areas had no water or low water pressure.

On Christmas Day, residents were told to boil their drinking water due to water pipes bursting in the frigid temperatures.

