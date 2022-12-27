Serbia places troops on Kosovo border in ‘full state of combat alert readiness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Serbia places troops on Kosovo border in ‘full state of combat alert readiness’

By Press Association
December 27 2022, 3.49am Updated: December 27 2022, 10.09am
Serbia on Monday placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo on ‘the full state of combat readiness’, ignoring Nato’s calls for calming down of tensions between the two wartime Balkan foes (Serbian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)
Serbia on Monday placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo on ‘the full state of combat readiness’, ignoring Nato’s calls for calming down of tensions between the two wartime Balkan foes (Serbian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

Serbia on Monday placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo on “the full state of combat readiness”, ignoring Nato’s calls for calm between the two wartime Balkan foes.

Serbia’s Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said he “ordered the full combat readiness” of police and other security units and that they be placed under the command of the army chief of staff according to “their operational plan”.

He said in a statement that he acted on the orders of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic so that “all measures be taken to protect the Serbian people in Kosovo”.

It was not immediately clear what this order meant on the ground as Serbian troops have been on alert for a while on the border with Kosovo.

Officials claim alleged harassment of Kosovo Serbs by ethnic Albanians who are a majority in the breakaway province that declared its independence in 2008.

In this photo provided by the Serbian Defence Ministry Press Service, Serbia Defence Minister Milos Vucevic, centre, speaks with Serbian army chief of staff Milan Mojsilovic, centre left, at the army barracks in Raska, south Serbia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
Serbia Defence Minister Milos Vucevic, centre, speaks with Serbian army chief of staff Milan Mojsilovic, centre left, at the army barracks in Raska, south Serbia (Serbian Presidential Press Service/AP)

Earlier on Monday, Nato-led peacekeepers said they were investigating a shooting incident in a tense northern region of Kosovo, urging calm as Serbia’s top military officials inspected their troops on the border in a show of combat readiness.

The incident on Sunday evening took place in Zubin Potok, a town where local ethnic Serbs have been manning road barricades for the past two weeks and where tensions have been running high.

The peacekeepers, known as KFOR, said the incident happened near one of their patrols. A statement said no one was injured and “we are working to establish all the facts”.

Serbian army self-propelled 155 mm gun-howitzers are seen on position near administrative line with Kosovo, south Serbia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
Serbian army self-propelled 155 mm gun-howitzers are seen on position near the administrative line with Kosovo, south Serbia, on Monday (Serbian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

Serbia’s defence minister and the army’s chief of staff travelled to the border with Kosovo, praising the combat readiness of Serbian troops and their firepower, including howitzers and other military hardware.

Serbia, which has been armed through Russian donations and military purchases, has been sabre rattling and threatening force against its former province for a long time.

Kosovo remains a potential flashpoint in the Balkans years after the 1998-99 war that ended with Nato intervention.

Serbia does not recognise the 2008 declaration of independence of its former province, while Western efforts to mediate a solution so far have failed.

In this photo provided by the Kosovo government public affairs office, Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti, right, poses with the top NATO commander in Kosovo, Maj. Gen. Angelo Michele Ristuccia, in the capital Pristina, Kosovo, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti, right, poses with the top Nato commander in Kosovo, Major General Angelo Michele Ristuccia, in the capital Pristina, Kosovo (Kosovo government public affairs office/AP)

Fears of violence have soared since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The United States and most European Union countries have recognised Kosovo’s independence, while Serbia has relied on Russia and China in its bid to maintain a claim on the province.

The rising tensions involve several issues amid international efforts to step up mediation efforts.

Most recently, ethnic Serbs in the north put up roadblocks in protest of an arrest of a former Serb police officer.

Serbs in the north previously had walked out of Kosovo’s institutions, claiming harassment by Kosovo authorities.

Belgrade repeatedly has warned it would protect local Serbs “with all means” if they are attacked.

