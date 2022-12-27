In Pictures: Highlights of 2022 in the animal kingdom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Highlights of 2022 in the animal kingdom

By Press Association
December 27 2022, 1.46pm Updated: December 27 2022, 5.09pm
Cameroon sheep at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park near Stirling wore Christmas jumpers as temperatures plunged below zero (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cameroon sheep at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park near Stirling wore Christmas jumpers as temperatures plunged below zero (Andrew Milligan/PA)

As the UK adjusted to a “new normal” with Covid, celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and then mourned her death months later, the country’s animals, birds and wildlife amused and moved us. Here are some of the highlights of the past 12 months.

JANUARY

Sumatran Tigers at Edinburgh zoo
Luca, one of Edinburgh Zoo’s critically endangered Sumatran tigers is given an enrichment box from the city’s Chinese New Year Festival (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chessington World of Adventures Resort annual animal stocktake
Guinea pigs are weighed during the annual animal health check at Chessington World of Adventures Resort in Surrey (Matt Alexander/PA)

FEBRUARY

PDSA Dickin Medal for valour
Retired RAF Police sniffer dog Hertz was awarded the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals’ Dickin Medal for finding more than 100 items which posed a threat to the lives of service personnel and civilians in Afghanistan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Wildlife in Clydach Vale
A robin in a tree near Clydach Vale, near Tonypandy, in Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

MARCH

Highland Wildlife Park polar bear
Polar bear cub Brodie explores his enclosure at the Highland Wildlife Park near Aviemore in the Highlands with his mother Victoria (Paul Campbell/PA)
Crufts Dog Show – Day Four
Gundog winner Baxer, a flat-coated retriever, took the Best In Show title at Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

APRIL

Wild Place Project zebra birth – Bristol
A zebra foal was born at the Wild Place Project in Bristol to 12-year-old mother Florence (Ben Birchall/PA)
Easter 2022
Red ruffed lemurs at Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling, enjoy a special Easter treat prepared by their keepers (Jane Barlow/PA)

MAY

Births at the National Trust’s Wicken Fen reserve
Highland cow Apple with her calf Malin at the National Trust’s Wicken Fen nature reserve in Cambridgeshire, where their grazing will help create habitats for other species (Joe Giddens/PA)
Lioness checkup at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Fifteen-year-old lioness Julie is given a health check at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)

JUNE

Farne Islands puffin census
National Trust staff undertook the annual puffin census on the Farne Islands in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

JULY

UK Dog Surfing Championships
Marina White and her pet Coco took part in the Dog Masters 2022 UK Dog Surfing Championships at Branksome Dene Chine beach in Poole, Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

AUGUST

ZSL London Zoo annual weigh-in
Humboldt penguins prepare to take part in the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo, where more 17,000 animals had their height and weight recorded (Lauren Hurley/PA)

SEPTEMBER

Elephant calf at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo
Whipsnade’s baby Asian elephant Nang Phaya was named the Thai word for ‘Queen’ in honour of the zoo’s patron, Queen Elizabeth II (Joe Giddens/PA)
New Forest Pannage
Why did the pigs cross the road? Domestic pigs cross a road in Ibsley, Hampshire, during Pannage, where they are allowed to wander in the New Forest during a set time in autumn to feast on fallen acorns (Andrew Matthews/PA)

OCTOBER

Grey seal pups
A newborn grey seal during pupping season at Horsey in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Halloween 2022
A meerkat explores a pumpkin in the enclosure at Wild Place, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

NOVEMBER

Rhino is weighed
Morag the Southern white rhino calf in her yard at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling, with mother Dot (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Swans at Slimbridge Wetland Centre
Bewick’s swans arrive at Slimbridge Wetland Centre in Gloucestershire after a 2,175-mile migration flight across Europe from nesting spots in Siberia (Ben Birchall/PA)

DECEMBER

Hunting petition
Stanley the golden eagle at the Scottish Parliament after a petition called for an amendment to the Animals and Wildlife Act 2020 to allow mountain hares to be hunted for falconry purposes (Andrew Milligan/PA)

