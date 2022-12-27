More than two dozen Rohingya refugees died during month-long journey at sea – UN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than two dozen Rohingya refugees died during month-long journey at sea – UN

By Press Association
December 27 2022, 2.59pm
Indonesian soldiers help ethnic Rohingya women and children out of a military truck as they arrive at a temporary shelter in Pidie, Aceh province (Rahmat Mirza/AP)
At least 26 Rohingya Muslims died in dire conditions during a month at open sea while making a dangerous voyage that brought scores of others to safety in Indonesia, a UN agency has said.

Exhausted women and children were among 185 people who disembarked from a wooden boat on Monday in a coastal village in Aceh’s Pidie district, authorities said.

A distressing video circulated widely on social media showed the exhausted and emaciated Rohingya, many crying for help.

Indonesia Rohingya Refugees
“They are very weak because of dehydration and exhaustion after weeks at sea,” said local police chief Fauzi, who goes by a single name.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that survivors told the agency that 26 people had died during the long journey.

One of the refugees, who identified himself as Rosyid, told The Associated Press that they had left the refugee camp in Bangladesh at the end of November and drifted on the open sea.

He said at least “20 of us died aboard due to high waves and sick, and their bodies were thrown into the sea”.

Aid workers take photographs of an ethnic Rohingya man
According to the UNHCR, more than 2,000 people are reported to have taken risky sea journeys in the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal this year, and nearly 200 have reportedly died.

The UNHCR had also received unconfirmed reports of one additional boat carrying some 180 people who were still missing. All passengers were presumed dead.

“In the absence of an immediate, resourceful, and co-ordinated response by regional governments to help Rohingya refugees still aboard imperiled vessels, lives may be lost,” Amnesty International Indonesia executive director Usman Hamid said in an statement.

“This is unacceptable.”

Ethnic Rohingya women and children sit on the floor upon arrival at a temporary shelter after their boat landed in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia
Chris Lewa, the director of the Arakan Project, which works in support of Myanmar’s Rohingya, said the latest arrivals were among five groups of Rohingya who had left refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar district in Bangladesh by smaller boats to avoid detection by local coastguards before they were transferred onto five larger boats for their respective journeys.

More than one million Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar over several decades, including about 740,000 who crossed the border starting in August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched its crackdown.

Myanmar’s security forces were accused of mass rapes, killings and torching thousands of homes, and international courts are reviewing charges of genocide against them.

“This year could be one of the deadliest in recent memory for Rohingya people making the dangerous journey by sea. They continue to risk it all because of harsh conditions in refugee camps in Bangladesh, where security and other living conditions have deteriorated, and the ever-worsening situation at home in Myanmar, which has been under military rule since a coup almost two years ago,” the Amnesty director said.

Ethnic Rohingya men line up as they wait for a registration process by UNHCR at a temporary shelter in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia
Malaysia has been a common destination for many of the refugees arriving by boat, but they also have been detained in the country. Engine troubles make others seek safety in Aceh province in Indonesia, on the way to Malaysia.

The UNHCR praised authorities and Indonesia’s local community who brought ashore more than 200 desperate Rohingya, many of whom were in need of urgent medical attention.

Indonesian fishermen and local authorities rescued and disembarked two groups, 58 on Sunday and 174 on Monday, said Ann Maymann, the UNHCR representative in Indonesia.

“We welcome this act of humanity by local communities and authorities in Indonesia,” Ms Maymann said.

