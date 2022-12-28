Fears possible loyalists bombings would be ‘like civil war’, Irish records show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fears possible loyalists bombings would be ‘like civil war’, Irish records show

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 12.04am
Office buildings in London’s Docklands, damaged in an IRA bomb blast in 1996 (PA)
Office buildings in London's Docklands, damaged in an IRA bomb blast in 1996 (PA)

Fears of loyalists bombing in the Republic of Ireland were raised by the Irish Government after the IRA ceasefire ended in 1996, newly released Irish State papers shows.

The then-Irish premier John Bruton warned a loyalist bombing campaign in the Republic would be “like a civil war” and would mean the complete unravelling of the Northern Ireland peace process.

The danger of a possible loyalist backlash was discussed during an Irish Government meeting within hours of the IRA ending its cessation of violence and the subsequent bombing attack in the London Docklands on February 9, 1996.

The blast killed two people and injured more than 100 others.

A building near the South Quay Docklands Light Railway in London after a rush-hour explosion which killed two people in 1996
A building near the South Quay Docklands Light Railway in London after a rush-hour explosion which killed two people in 1996 (Tony Harris/PA)

The “secret” document detailing a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on Northern Ireland stated there had been “no advance warning of the IRA announcement”.

“The implications of what had happened for the Mitchell Report and for further contacts with Sinn Fein were discussed briefly,” the note continued.

“The danger of a possible loyalist backlash was also averted to.”

The report was written by US senator George Mitchell, who was one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement.

The then-taoiseach, justice minister, Garda commissioner and attorney general were among those at the 15-minute meeting.

Five days later a meeting between the then-shadow Northern Ireland secretary Mo Mowlam and Mr Bruton suggested “another possible means of moving forward” with the peace process would be “a role for Mitchell as mediator”.

“Mitchell might be able to talk to Sinn Fein in a way that would be impossible for the two governments,” Mr Bruton told Ms Mowlam.

But he said the difficulty was that Sinn Fein wanted a date for all-party talks, believing the British government could “deliver the unionists to those talks”.

The taoiseach believed that “no matter how the talks are packaged there will always be a question mark over the attendance of unionists”.

John Bruton
John Bruton feared a loyalist bombing campaign in the Republic would be like civil war (PA)

“It would be possible to argue that a package of proximity talks, elections and all-party talks might satisfy the IRA,” he said.

“The problem would be to persuade (John) Hume to accept elections and if all-party talks alone were proposed the unionists would not attend.

“The loyalists might then start bombing in this State.

“A loyalist bombing campaign in the Republic would be like civil war and would mean the complete unravelling of the peace process.”

Ms Mowlam stressed that it was crucial that the Irish and British governments work together, adding in order for credibility with the nationalist community to be maintained there could not be a “fag of paper between you”.

Mo Mowlam
Mo Mowlam stressed that it was crucial that the Irish and British governments work together (PA)

During the meeting between the Taoiseach and the British Labour Party delegation on February 14, Ms Mowlam asked Mr Bruton his opinion of 500 extra British troops being posted to Northern Ireland following the ending of the IRA ceasefire.

“The Taoiseach felt that he should make no public comment on it, that he should not get involved in grievance politics,” the notes said.

Mr Bruton did not know if it was a “political gesture or a genuine security necessity”, the document continued.

“If it was the former he didn’t believe that reassurance of that kind was necessarily required.

“He added that commenting on every matter of this nature was not helpful.”

Mr Bruton also raised his concerns that the expectations over the summit he was due to have with then-British prime minister John Major were “overblown”.

He said the proposed summit with Mr Major had been agreed under a different set of circumstances and that the resumption of violence had made it “more difficult”.

The material can be viewed in the National Archives in file 2022/81/24.

