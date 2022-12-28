Bertie Ahern called for end of rubber bullets in Ireland ‘to pressure British’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bertie Ahern called for end of rubber bullets in Ireland ‘to pressure British’

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 12.04am
Bertie Ahern called for the use of rubber bullets to be discontinued in the Republic in 1997, records show (Brian Lawless/PA)
Bertie Ahern called for the use of rubber bullets to be discontinued in the Republic in 1997, records show (Brian Lawless/PA)

Bertie Ahern called for the use of rubber bullets to be discontinued in the Republic, saying he hoped it would put pressure on the British Government to reduce their use in Northern Ireland, records show.

It has also been revealed that Irish Government officials urged British authorities to review their use of plastic bullets.

The revelations emerged in a series of communiques between the then taoiseach and the Department of Defence in 1997.

Mr Ahern expressed his frustration that thousands of plastic baton rounds had been ordered by the department.

It emerged that a junior staff member at the Department of Defence placed an order to buy 2,000 practice baton rounds with a British company on June 19 1997 to replace dwindling stocks for the continuation of training.

Records show that Mr Ahern wrote a letter to the Minister for Defence, David Andrews, after news of the order emerged at a dinner with the UK’s Northern Ireland Office minister, Adam Ingram.

Mr Ahern said that a comment was made during a discussion about plastic bullets, and that as the Irish side “were completely unaware of the fact, it was a source of some embarrassment”.

“I also would have to inquire what was the purpose of the purchase, as such ammunition has, as far as I am aware, never been authorised for use in this jurisdiction,” Mr Ahern wrote.

src=”

https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/64007a971864b2c50ad7a24acb0870baY29udGVudHNlYXJjaGFwaSwxNjcxNTcxNzgw/2.61928953.jpg?w=640&Prime

; alt=”Stephen Geddis inquest” width=”2625″ height=”3500″ data-title=”Stephen Geddis inquest” data-copyright-holder=”PA Archive” data-copyright-notice=”PA Archive/PA Images” data-credit=”Liam McBurney” data-usage-terms=”” /> Bertie Ahern expressed his frustration that thousands of plastic baton rounds had been ordered (Liam McBurney/PA)

[/caption]

“One of my predecessors indicated when this last arose in the early 1980s, that he could not envisage any circumstances in which he would authorise their use. I have no doubt that would also be your attitude.”

Mr Ahern suggested that those involved in the purchase of the plastic bullets should be identified and reprimanded, as it would “represent a serious circumvention of democratic accountability”.

He added: “I would like to hear from you any good reason why such weapons or ammunition should be kept at all by the Defence Forces, as it only serves to blunt and hamper any efforts to persuade the British authorities to find alternative, more acceptable and less lethal methods of countering riot situations.”

In a letter dated September 1997, Mr Andrews replied to Mr Ahern to confirm that 2,000 practice baton rounds had been ordered.

He said the matter was dealt with at a junior level and the “antennae of the staff concerned were not attuned to the wider implications”, stating that it should have been cleared by senior authority.

Following discussions with the chief of staff and the Department of Foreign Affairs, the order was cancelled.

Mr Andrews said that he personally favoured the “discontinuance” of holding rubber bullets.

The issue was raised during a Cabinet sub-committee meeting on Northern Ireland matters in December 1997.

Mr Ahern attended the meeting with Tanaiste Mary Harney, Minister for Justice John O’Donoghue and Attorney General David Byrne.

The committee discussed the question of discontinuing the use of rubber bullets by the Defence Forces following the Taoiseach’s letter.

Most Commented