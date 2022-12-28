Litany of weather extremes challenged wildlife in 2022, National Trust says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Litany of weather extremes challenged wildlife in 2022, National Trust says

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 12.05am
Late flowering meadow plants went over early in the heat and drought (National Trust/Rebecca Vaughan/PA)
Late flowering meadow plants went over early in the heat and drought (National Trust/Rebecca Vaughan/PA)

This year’s “litany” of weather extremes, including storms, drought and record-breaking heat, is set to become the new norm, the National Trust has warned.

In its annual review of the year, the conservation charity said 2022’s weather had been challenging for nature, from habitats scorched by wildfire to natterjack toads, butterflies, birds and bats hit by drought.

It warned this year was a “stark illustration” of the difficulties many of the UK’s species could face without more action to tackle climate change and help nature cope – with extremes likely to worsen as temperatures rise.

Brown long-eared bat held in a gloved hand after being rescued at Wallington, Northumberland during the heatwave (National Trust Images/PA)
A brown long-eared bat rescued at Wallington, Northumberland, during the heatwave (National Trust Images/PA)

This year, the country saw a warm January, followed by back-to-back storms in February that brought down trees, a dry spring, a heatwave summer with temperatures above 40C for the first time on record and drought, before ending with a freezing snap in December followed by milder weather.

Alongside the weather extremes, 2022 was also a devastating year for wild birds hit by avian flu, with thousands of seabirds dying in colonies such as on the Farne Islands off the coast of Northumberland, where they had returned to breed.

While there were some “winners” this year, including good apple crops on many National Trust estates, and another record-breaking year for choughs breeding on its land in Cornwall, there were also many losers from the turbulent seasons, the charity said.

A National Trust ranger in white protective gear carrying yellow bags of dead birds on the Farne Islands
A National Trust ranger clearing birds killed by bird flu on the Farne Islands in July (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The hot summer and months of low rainfall dried up rivers, fragile chalk streams and ponds, damaged crops and natural habitats, and fuelled wildfires that destroyed landscapes.

Wildfires on National Trust land scorched areas including Zennor Head, Cornwall, Bolberry Down in south Devon, Baggy Point in north Devon and Studland in Dorset, destroying homes of species including rare sand lizards.

The dry conditions hit wildlife including natterjack toads, whose shallow ponds for breeding dried up, and bats had to be rescued in the heatwave.

Flying insects including many butterfly species and bumblebees had a poor year as flowering plants withered and died in the dry heat, and the lack of insects had knock-on impacts on birds such as swifts which rely on them to feed their young.

Hoverfly on verbena at Sudbury Hall
Flying insects had a poor year in the heat and drought, the Trust said (Steve Franklin/National Trust Images/PA)

It was a mixed year overall for wildflowers, with early flowering species such as cuckooflower and cowslips getting off to a good start, while later species such as white campion did less well in the drought, the Trust said.

Trees planted last winter, to store carbon and boost woodland habitat, were hit by the drought and extreme heat, with 50% of saplings lost on estates such as Wimpole in Cambridgeshire and Buscot and Coleshill in Oxfordshire.

Luke Barley, trees and woodlands adviser at the National Trust, said the losses damaged the efforts to increase woodland cover – but they would adapt plans based on findings that mulching saplings and allowing natural regeneration of self-seeded trees helped them survive better.

Trees and shrubs did see a “mast year” in many areas, where they produced an abundance of seeds and nuts, as a warm spring saw lots of insects pollinating blossom before the stress of the summer heat and drought encouraged them to produce a mass of seeds to help their genes survive, the Trust said.

Keith Jones, climate change adviser at the National Trust, said: “There is no escaping that this year’s weather has been challenging for nature.

“Drought, high temperatures, back-to-back storms, unseasonal heat, the recent cold snap and floods means nature, like us, is having to cope with a new litany of weather extremes.

“It is a stark illustration of the sort of difficulties many of our species will face if we don’t do more to mitigate rising temperatures and helping nature’s survival.”

He added: “Weather experts predict that the future will see more torrential downpours, along with very dry and hot summers, with 2022 setting a benchmark for what a ‘typical’ year for weather could be like.

“But the ‘new normal’ is also likely to result in even more extreme weather events than now.”

Natterjack toad sitting on mossy ground
Natterjack toads were one of the species that struggled in the dry conditions (National Trust Images/Isabelle Spall/PA)

Ben McCarthy, head of nature conservation and restoration ecology at the National Trust, said: “Our wildlife is under extraordinary pressure from a number of sources such as habitat loss and pollution.

“Now we’ve got this topsy-turvy weather coming in as climate change bites, which impacts the predictable seasonal patterns and adds further pressure on our wildlife.”

He said that with the changing weather patterns, and more diseases such as avian flu hitting wildlife, there was “no doubting the scale of the challenges we face and how much our nature needs our helping hand”.

The National Trust said conservation work to improve habitat was helping make the environment and species more resilient to the changes brought by rising temperatures.

Ponds created by beavers among the trees at Holnicote.
Wetlands created by beavers at Holnicote, Somerset, thrived despite the hot and dry conditions (National Trust/PA)

At Holnicote in Somerset, beavers introduced to an enclosure have engineered a wet woodland habitat with higher water levels, supporting other species, and maintaining a lush landscape through the summer drought.

Efforts to restore peatland – which in a healthy state stores vast amounts of carbon and provides habitat for plants and animals – by raising water levels and bringing back sphagnum moss helped it stay wet over the summer and protected the peat, Mr McCarthy said.

At Purbeck Heath in Dorset work to create a wildlife rich landscape means the Trust expects it to recover more quickly from a devastating fire this year, as species will be able to recolonise the burnt areas, the charity said.

