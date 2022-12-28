UK wine drinkers help remove 10m plastic bottles from polluted sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

UK wine drinkers help remove 10m plastic bottles from polluted sea

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 10.47am Updated: December 28 2022, 3.03pm
Entrepreneur Justin Moran (third right) and former Aussie rules footballer turned wine-maker Richie Vandenberg (sixth right) with workers from Danish firm, ReSea Project (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Entrepreneur Justin Moran (third right) and former Aussie rules footballer turned wine-maker Richie Vandenberg (sixth right) with workers from Danish firm, ReSea Project (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Wine drinkers in the UK have helped remove the equivalent of 10 million plastic bottles from one of the world’s most polluted seas.

And the two business brains behind environmentally conscious brand The Hidden Sea have a mission to remove a billion by the end of the decade.

Entrepreneur Justin Moran and former Aussie rules footballer turned wine-maker Richie Vandenberg visited Indonesia to see for themselves how their product is making inroads into the daunting problem.

The upbeat pair, who invited the PA news agency to see how the operation with their collection partner works, momentarily fell silent when they visited an island made entirely of waste, a few miles from the capital, megacity Jakarta.

Crunching in wellies through what seemed like millions of plastic bottles, cups, shopping bags, straws, toys and food wrappers, Mr Moran, 48, said: “We are literally trashing the ocean with plastic, it is confronting and overwhelming, it is an epic crisis.”

The polluted shoreline shifts on every tide as parts wash out to sea, but more is added from a nearby river, with the rubbish collecting against mangrove trees to make an astonishing sight.

Earlier, Mr Vandenberg had jumped in the warm, shallow waters of the Java Sea which would normally be inviting on a steaming day under the tropical sun.

But he was swimming in a continuous current of plastic waste which stretched from the coast to the horizon.

Plastic pollution
ReSea workers collecting plastic (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He said: “There’s every kind of plastic here that you can imagine.

“It feels like I have fish around me but it’s not, it’s just plastic everywhere.

“We have to stay the course on this, we have to do our bit. This really is uncool.”

The friends set up The Hidden Sea with a promise to the consumer that every bottle sold would fund the removal of the equivalent of 10 plastic bottles from the sea.

That is priced into their range of Australian reds, whites and roses, which typically sell for £8 to £9 in the UK.

The removal process is run by ReSea Project, which pays a team of 75 people in Indonesia to collect and sort plastic dumped in rivers and the some of the world’s most polluted seas.

The team, some of them former fishermen, are paid decent wages to go out on the water in small boats and haul in waste using nets.

Plastic pollution
Workers from Danish firm, ReSea Project, collecting plastic waste in Indonesia (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Their catch is brought to the shore to be cleaned then painstakingly hand-sorted into different types of plastic to be reused.

ReSea’s work is traceable and verifiable, meaning The Hidden Sea and its consumers can be sure the environmental claims are being met.

The wine business has paid for the equivalent of more than 19 million plastic bottles to be removed, with UK sales representing more than 10 million.

Neither of the founders consider themselves conservationists but both love the sea and frequently swim in it.

Plastic pollution
Wine drinkers in the UK have helped remove the equivalent of 10 million plastic bottles from one of the world’s most polluted seas (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mr Vandenberg, 45, from Melbourne, said: “What we really wanted to do, by coming here to Jakarta, was see it with our own eyes – just the enormity of the issue that we’re dealing with.”

Both men were inspired by the teams grafting to haul boatloads of rubbish from the sea every day.

Despite tough economic times, the British shopper is backing the mission.

Mr Moran, who lives in Copenhagen, said: “We’ve removed over 10 million single-use bottles or equivalent out of oceans and rivers because of the UK consumer, so that proves to us the model is working.

Plastic pollution
The plastic collected from the sea is sorted (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“It proves to us that the UK consumer increasingly really cares about this plastic waste crisis.

“We’re very specific when we talk about ocean, not oceans – there is only one ocean so no matter where the plastic enters, it ends up in the ecosystem, in any ocean anywhere around the world.

“It affects us all, it’s in our food chains.”

Both businessmen said the worldwide economic downturn should not affect efforts to protect the environment, and both refused to be daunted by the scale of the problem.

Mr Vandenberg said: “There have been times when I’ve been completely overwhelmed and I’m like, ‘How are we going to fix this?’, and then you just keep reminding yourself and you’ve just got to remain positive that we have to start somewhere.

“And the more awareness we’re able to build, and of course the more product we’re able to sell, the bigger impact we can have.

“The big takeaway for me is what we’re actually doing is actually having an impact.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented