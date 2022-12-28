Kosovon Serb whose arrest sparked crisis is released from jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kosovon Serb whose arrest sparked crisis is released from jail

By Press Association
December 28 2022
Kosovo police officers stand at the closed Merdare border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia on December 28, 2022 (Visar Kryeziu/AP/PA)
Kosovo police officers stand at the closed Merdare border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia on December 28, 2022 (Visar Kryeziu/AP/PA)

A former Kosovo Serb policeman whose detention triggered a major crisis between Serbia and Kosovo has been ordered to be released from prison and placed under house arrest, according to his lawyer.

The December 10 arrest of Dejan Pantic led to protests by Kosovo Serbs who erected multiple roadblocks in the north of the country. Pantic was detained for “terrorism” after allegedly assaulting a Kosovo police officer during an earlier protest.

His lawyer, Ljubomir Pantovic, told The Associated Press that a higher Kosovo court replaced his client’s detention with house arrest.

Kosovo Serbs Tensions
A man passes by a barricade made of trucks loaded with stones on a street in northern, Serb-dominated part of ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo (Bojan Slavkovic/AP/PA)

“The (Kosovo) police are obliged to transfer Pantic to the address where he lives” in Serb-populated northern Kosovo, the lawyer said. Mr Pantovic said carrying out the order could prove problematic as Kosovo officers would need to cross the Serb barricades while transporting Pantic.

Kosovo’s prime minister, Albin Kurti, criticised the court’s decision to release Pantic to house arrest.

“I’m curious to know who is the prosecutor that makes a request and judge who approves a decision to place someone on house arrest when they have a standing terrorism charge,” Mr Kurti said at a press conference.

“The erection of the barricades in the roads is an unlawful and unacceptable act that will not be tolerated,” Mr Kurti said.

“We have given KFOR the time and space needed to act, but of course, this time is quickly running out,” he warned.

Pantic’s arrest prompted weeks of tense standoffs, punctuated by gunfire and explosions near Nato-led peacekeepers’ patrols and journalists. No one was seriously injured.

Ultimately, Serbia raised combat readiness of its troops on the border with Kosovo, demanding an end to “attacks” against Kosovo Serbs.

It was not immediately clear whether the former policeman’s transfer to his home would defuse the tensions since Kosovo Serbs and Belgrade have issued several other demands, including the release of two other Serbs and a ban on Kosovo police entering the Serb-populated areas of northern Kosovo.

Kosovo has asked Nato-led peacekeepers stationed there to remove the barriers and hinted that Pristina’s forces would do it if the peacekeeping force did not react. About 4,000 Nato-led peacekeepers have been stationed in Kosovo since a 1998-99 separatist war ended with Serbia losing control over what was then one of its provinces.

The United States and the European Union expressed concern at the situation in a joint statement Wednesday.

“We call on everyone to exercise maximum restraint, to take immediate action to unconditionally de-escalate the situation, and to refrain from provocations, threats, or intimidation,” the statement released by the State Department and the EU said.

It added that both parties were working with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Kurti “to find a political solution … and agree on the way forward.”

The statement welcomed what it said were assurances from Kosovo’s leaders that there exist no lists of Kosovo Serbs to be arrested or prosecuted for peaceful protests or erecting barricades.

“At the same time, rule of law must be respected, and any form of violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” it stressed.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Western attempts to mediate a negotiated settlement to normalise relations between the two have failed, with Serbia refusing to recognise Kosovo’s statehood.

