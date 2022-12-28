Christian Eriksen insists Man Utd have moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo saga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Christian Eriksen insists Man Utd have moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo saga

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 2.03pm Updated: December 28 2022, 4.23pm
Christian Eriksen set up a goal in United’s win over Forest (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Christian Eriksen set up a goal in United's win over Forest (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Christian Eriksen insists football quickly moves on as Manchester United began life in the Premier League after Cristiano Ronaldo with a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Ronaldo’s demise at Old Trafford dominated the news agenda for several weeks following his refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and his explosive TalkTV interview.

His exit was agreed during the World Cup break and United have quickly moved on, showing plenty of life in attack as they put Forest to the sword on Tuesday.

Fred celebrates
Manchester United eased past Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night (Dave Thompson/AP)

Marcus Rashford’s rich vein of form continued as he scored the opener and then made the second for Anthony Martial, with Fred’s late goal putting the gloss on the win which saw United close the gap on the top four.

Eriksen was proud to play with Ronaldo, but knows life moves on and said the mood in the camp is good.

“First of all we are sad that Ronaldo is not part of it, his legacy and his name at any club is special, for me to be fortunate to play with him in my career was very nice,” he said.

“The football goes on. You feel that the next game after, people will forget what it was like before and now our focus is really like he is not here.

“The atmosphere is good, we have a lot of people coming back from the World Cup, the last guys are coming back and everyone is coming together.

“The atmosphere is good. It helps winning games and also before we went away for the World Cup we had a few good games and good wins and it makes it easier to come back and start like this.”

Rashford’s form, with eight goals in 13 games for club and country, is a real tonic following Ronaldo’s exit.

Eriksen says the 25-year-old has returned from the World Cup with confidence and hopes he can continue firing for United.

“He played very well, luckily I haven’t been on the pitch where he has played a bad game yet,” he said.

“I let him continue that, he is looking sharp and confident and you can feel that when he is going forward.

“You feel that in the stadium and you feel that with him and it is a nice thing and I hope he keeps it going.

“You can see that he came back pretty confident. I didn’t see as much of his games of course, you guys will have seen more, but he came back in good shape and luckily he has taken that into United.”

United have confirmed that World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez joined the squad for a recovery session on Wednesday.

Ten days after helping Argentina prevail in Qatar with defeat of France in the final, the 24-year-old defender returned to Carrington with the club’s New Year’s Eve fixture against Wolves looming.

Martinez made four appearances for the new world champions but was an unused substitute for the final.

