Entertainment Music

Reggae musician Jo Mersa Marley dies aged 31

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 5.28pm
Reggae singer Bob Marley, whose grandson has died aged 31 (PA)
Reggae musician Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, Bob Marley’s grandson and Stephen Marley’s son, has died aged 31.

His representative confirmed his death to Rolling Stone but the cause was not disclosed.

Born in Jamaica and raised in Miami, Marley followed in his family’s musical footsteps, taking the stage with his family’s band, Ziggy Marley And The Melody Makers.

He began writing music when in middle school and made his musical debut in 2010 with the release of the single My Girl, on which he collaborated with his cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley.

In 2016, he collaborated on a song with his father for the latter’s album Revelation Part 2: The Fruit Of Life.

Marley grew up with his musician father and surrounded by Bob Marley’s other children, including uncle Ziggy and aunts Sharon and Cadella.

Jo Mersa Marley spoke of how music enveloped his upbringing in a previous interview with Rolling Stone.

“I would come home and try to do homework but I’d end up getting distracted and go peek in the studio. You would always want to run in and run out to see what was going on,” he said.

He was intent on creating his own path and released his debut album Eternal in 2021. He had studied studio engineering at Miami Dade College.

“I am one of the new generation of Marleys but I am still experimenting at the same time,” he told Rolling Stone. “My plan is to do something new with my roots.”

News of Marley’s death led to tributes on social media, including a post from Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“My heartfelt sympathies to Joseph’s friends and associates and to the Reggae music fraternity and fans everywhere,” Mr Holness tweeted. “His untimely passing at the young age of 31 is a huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation.”

