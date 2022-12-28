Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland is not at his best despite two goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland is not at his best despite two goals

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 11.46pm Updated: December 29 2022, 5.49am
Erling Haaland scored twice for City (PA)
Erling Haaland scored twice for City (PA)

Pep Guardiola claimed Erling Haaland is still not back to his best after injury despite scoring twice in Manchester City’s 3-1 Premier League win at Leeds.

Haaland struck two second-half goals after Rodri had given City the lead in first-half stoppage time and despite Pascal Struijk’s late header for Leeds, the result was never in doubt.

Norway striker Haaland has now scored 26 goals in 20 appearances for City in all competitions since his summer switch from Dortmund, including 20 in 14 top-flight appearances.

Guardiola, whose side moved back up to second and closed the gap on leaders Arsenal to five points, said: “He misses chances, but the numbers are exceptional.

“He’s an incredible threat for us and always in the right position the right time, really good.

“I think he is still not at his best because of the injury, to move his huge body is not easy for him, but as much as he can play minutes, (he) will be better.”

Guardiola said Haaland, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund for £52.1million in June, has not fully recovered from a foot injury sustained in his side’s goalless Champions League draw against his former club in October.

Leeds United v Manchester City – Premier League – Elland Road
Erling Haaland celebrates scoring (PA)

“I have the feeling he is not at his best,” Guardiola added. “It is a matter of time. Always an incredible threat for the opponent.

“Of course we are delighted, but that little (bit of extra) pace he had at the beginning of the season, he struggles a little bit.

“I am still more than satisfied, but the first part of the season he was sharper. He is getting better, incredible professional. He takes care of his body and mind.”

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch spent time in charge of Haaland during his spell in charge of RB Salzburg and has seen the 22-year-old develop into one of the world’s leading strikers.

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jesse Marsch paid tribute to Erling Haaland (PA)

Marsch said: “I’m just really happy for him. In some ways watching him score is painful. I want him in a different kit.

“But when you know some of these young men and you see their qualities as people, you just want them to be their best – just not against you.

“But, my gosh, I’m happy for him. He’s such a great person and I’m really happy for him.”

Leeds remain 15th in the table, two points above the relegation zone with a game in hand on most of their rivals, after their eighth league defeat of the season, which have all come in their last 12 matches.

Marsch, whose side play at Newcastle in three days’ time, added: “They (City) got three on the day, so to say it was great isn’t accurate, but you know when you play these games the opponents are so good.

“But we are making progress and we have to stay laser-focused on our process.”

Editor's Picks

