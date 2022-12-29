Blair advised to meet Orange Order leaders to ‘influence’ Protestant voters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Blair advised to meet Orange Order leaders to ‘influence’ Protestant voters

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 12.06am
Grand Master of the Orange Order, Robert Saulters (right), and General Secretary John McCrea met Tony Blair in 1998 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Grand Master of the Orange Order, Robert Saulters (right), and General Secretary John McCrea met Tony Blair in 1998 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Prime minister Tony Blair was encouraged to meet Orange Order leaders in 1998 to “influence positively” Protestant voters who had yet to make up their minds about the Good Friday Agreement.

The Orange Order leadership had sought a meeting with Mr Blair following the signing of the historic peace agreement, but before the public on both sides of the Irish border had voted in a referendum on the political deal.

Papers reveal that the order had been offered meetings with the then-secretary of state Mo Mowlam and Northern Ireland Office (NIO) ministers, but had held out for a face-to-face meeting with Mr Blair to express their concerns over the agreement.

Ms Mowlam’s private secretary wrote to Mr Blair’s private secretary on April 30 1998, stating that the Grand Orange Lodges of England, Scotland and Ireland “continue to press for a meeting with the Prime Minister”.

DUBLIN Blair Dail 5
The then prime minister Tony Blair was advised to meet the Orange Order in 1998 (Dylan Martinez/PA)

The letter stated “The Grand Lodges are hoping for an urgent response.

“John McCrea, the Grand Secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, has contacted the Northern Ireland Office to request a meeting between the Prime Minister and the representatives of the Grand Orange Lodges of England, Scotland and Ireland to discuss aspects of the Belfast Agreement.

“This follows an offer by my Secretary of State to meet representatives of the Grand Lodge of Ireland, who had declared publicly that they wanted clarification of elements of the Agreement.

“The local Grand Lodge declined this offer on the grounds that the Agreement raises issues which are of concern to members of the Orange Order throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland; hence this request for a meeting with the Prime Minister.”

The letter said that the Orange Order did not intend to raise the issue of parades in their meeting with Mr Blair.

The letter continued: “Those on the list representing the Grand Lodge of Ireland have been amongst the more active in attempting to persuade the Orange Order to moderate their position on the Agreement (though they have not gone as far as to recommend their members accept it).

“Their influence was also crucial in arranging the peaceful re-routing of several of last year’s contentious Twelfth of July parades.

“Given the commitment of these individuals to keeping the Orange Order on a moderate course, Dr Mowlam thinks it would be well worth the Prime Minister’s time to meet them.

“A meeting would strengthen their position within the Orange Order, and would represent the Government’s willingness to listen to the concerns of the representatives of grassroots opinion.

“The sooner it could be arranged the better.

“Our latest opinion poll evidence shows that one third of Protestant voters have yet the make up their minds on the Agreement and a meeting between representatives of the Order and the Prime Minister may also help to influence this group positively.”

The proposed agenda for the meeting is reported as including the role of the Dublin Government, the “undemocratic nature of the Assembly”, “the opportunity for unrepentant terrorists to sit in the Assembly”, decommissioning of terrorist weapons and “the integrity of the RUC”.

Orange Order leaders including Robert Saulters, John McCrea, Denis Watson and George Patton were expected to attend.

The file also includes a note from Mr Blair’s diary secretary stating that the “Prime Minister will meet the Grand Orange Lodges of England, Scotland and Ireland on Thursday May 7 after cabinet”.

