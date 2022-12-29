Officials feared ‘turbulence’ because of Clinton letter about Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Officials feared ‘turbulence’ because of Clinton letter about Northern Ireland

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 12.07am
Former US President Bill Clinton was to make a number of visits to Northern Ireland (Paul Faith/PA)
Former US President Bill Clinton was to make a number of visits to Northern Ireland (Paul Faith/PA)

Government officials anticipated a “period of turbulence” following the election of Bill Clinton as US president in 1992 because of views he had expressed about Northern Ireland.

In the letter to an Irish-American group, written just weeks before he won the presidential vote, Mr Clinton had called on the UK Government to “establish more effective safeguards against the wanton use of lethal force”.

The letter was circulated among officials at the Northern Ireland Office who suggested the UK Ambassador to the US should seek an early meeting with Mr Clinton so his views were not left to “calcify, unchallenged”.

The letter, a copy of which is contained in recently declassified files at the Public Record Office in Belfast, was forwarded from the Northern Ireland Bureau in Washington to senior civil servants in October 1992.

In the letter, Mr Clinton thanked the chairman of the Irish-American group for support during the election campaign and set out the position the soon-to-be president would take on Northern Ireland.

It said: “Senator Gore and I share the goal of all Irish-Americans for peace in Northern Ireland.

“We believe that the United States must reflect this concern more effectively in its foreign policy.

“We condemn the violence and bloodshed which has scarred Northern Ireland and oppose all attempts to achieve political goals through terror and violence.

“I believe the appointment of a US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland could be a catalyst in the effort to secure a lasting peace.”

The letter continued: “We believe the British Government must do more to oppose the job discrimination that has created unemployment levels two and a half times higher for Catholic workers than Protestant workers.

“We also believe the British Government must establish more effective safeguards against the wanton use of lethal force and against further collusion between the security forces and Protestant paramilitary groups.

“The people of Northern Ireland have endured more than two decades of bloodshed and devastation.

“A realistic solution to the suffering can only be achieved through political negotiations and the consent of the people, not through further acts of violence.

“Senator Gore and I look forward to working with you in the years ahead to achieve these goals and bring peace and justice to Northern Ireland.”

A memo sent by John Chilcot, a senior civil service in the Northern Ireland Office on November 4, said the reference to lethal force was “particularly unwelcome”.

Xmas lights Belfast
US president Bill Clinton turns on the lights at Belfast City Hall in November 1995 (Bill McCullough/PA)

He added: “Although Clinton’s Northern Ireland agenda is unwelcome, I sense it might well have been worse – and particularly so if the Embassy had not been energetic on our behalf.

“I am sure you are right to anticipate a period of turbulence now Clinton is elected and I wholeheartedly agree that it would be useful to invite the Ambassador to map out a possible strategy on the handling of Northern Ireland issues.

“There might be a strong case for the Ambassador trying to see Clinton as soon as possible so that his views on Northern Ireland are not left to calcify, unchallenged in the run up to his period in office.”

During his time in office, President Clinton developed a strong personal interest in the Northern Ireland peace process and made a number of visits to the region, including becoming the first sitting US president to visit Northern Ireland in November 1995.

