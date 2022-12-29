Quinn murders ‘changed mood’ in NI at height of Drumcree standoff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Quinn murders ‘changed mood’ in NI at height of Drumcree standoff

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 12.07am
Loyalists take a stand in front of a line of Royal Ulster Constabulary police near the Garvaghy Road, Portadown during the Drumcree standoff in 1998 (PA)
Loyalists take a stand in front of a line of Royal Ulster Constabulary police near the Garvaghy Road, Portadown during the Drumcree standoff in 1998 (PA)

The murders of three young children in Ballymoney were recorded as having “changed the mood” in Northern Ireland following a period of sustained violence at the height of the Drumcree standoff in 1998.

Newly released state papers show how then secretary of state Mo Mowlam hoped the Orange Order would shift its position on the contentious parade in the wake of the deaths of the three Quinn brothers in the Co Antrim town.

The newly formed Parades Commission had banned the Orange Order from marching along the Garvaghy Road in Portadown on July 5, 1998.

This led to violence lasting for a week in which the security forces were repeatedly attacked at Drumcree, as well as loyalist protests and violence in other parts of Northern Ireland.

In the early hours of July 12, three young brothers, Jason, Mark and Richard Quinn, were killed following a UVF firebomb attack on their Ballymoney home.

The state papers reveal the details of a meeting Ms Mowlam held with officials later the same day.

The memo stated: “The Ballymoney murders had changed the mood in the province.

“The chief constable’s call in media interviews for all to pause and reflect had been echoed by (First Minister) David Trimble.

“William Bingham (an Orange Order chaplain) was delivering a sermon responding to the Ballymoney tragedy and would be following this up with a public statement calling for the Drumcree protest to be called off.

“The Orange Order protest at Hillsborough had ended, and flowers had been left as a mark of respect.

“The Orange Order leadership were meeting and the chief constable hoped for a positive public statement around 2pm.

“Trimble and (Seamus) Mallon were considering a joint demarche.”

National Archives records released
The Quinn brothers three of which – Jason, eight (front left), Mark aged 10 (left, standing) and Richard, 11, (right, standing) – were killed when a petrol bomb was thrown into their home in Ballymoney in July 1998 (PA)

The report said there followed a discussion on what line and tone Ms Mowlam should adopt during a press conference.

It stated: “The themes would be sympathy, recognition of the collective failure which this situation represented, and calls for people to step back.

“Direct blame for the Orange leadership at this point might undermine the positive signs emerging of a shift in their position.”

Later in the day the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) Security Policy and Operations Division provided an update on the security situation.

A memo said: “In the aftermath of this morning’s murders … the day has been characterised by intense activity aimed at resolving the standoff (the Parades Commission turned down the fresh application to walk Garvaghy Road) and easing tensions for tomorrow’s parade on the Lower Ormeau.

“Throughout the day it has been generally quiet at Drumcree and elsewhere.

“Statements were issued by the the First Minister and deputy First Minister, calling for the Orangemen at Drumcree to immediately end their protest and for the residents’ committee and the people of Garvaghy Road to positively recognise the significance of such a move (there has been no response yet from Orangemen at Drumcree).

“At around midday the peace camp at Hillsborough Castle was reported to have disbanded, apparently in response to this morning’s murders.”

The security report also contained RUC statistics which revealed that between July 4-12 across Northern Ireland there had been 498 attacks on security forces (including 19 shooting incidents and 42 bombing incidents), 254 arrests for public order offences, 621 petrol bombing incidents, 2,237 petrol bombs recovered, 70 RUC officers injured and 751 plastic baton rounds fired.

The declassified papers also reveal that two days earlier Ms Mowlam had expressed a wish to make contact with major companies across Northern Ireland to commend them for their efforts to operate as usual during the Drumcree disturbances.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth worker hotel tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement

Editor's Picks

Most Commented