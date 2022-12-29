Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile attack

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 7.25am Updated: December 29 2022, 1.33pm
People have been using underground stations as shelters during rocket attacks (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
People have been using underground stations as shelters during rocket attacks (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Several regions of Ukraine, including its capital Kyiv, were facing a massive Russian missile attack on Thursday, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure.

Air raid sirens sounded across the country.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Russia launched more than 120 missiles.

In Kyiv, air defence systems were activated to fend off the ongoing missile attack, according to the regional administration.

Russia Ukraine War Lightless Christmas
Smoke billows from a power station after a Russian drone attack in the Kyiv region (Felipe Dana/AP)

Russia sent explosive drones to selected regions overnight before broadening the barrage with “air and sea-based cruise missiles launched from strategic aircraft and ships” in the morning, the Ukrainian air force reported.

Anastasia, a medic who took shelter on Thursday at a central Kyiv underground station and gave only her first name, said she was tired of the war.

“We don’t know how long the war will last. It’s hard to be afraid every day and put your life on hold,” she said.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said numerous explosions took place in Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Explosions were also heard in the city of Lviv near the border with Poland, according to mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

Russia Ukraine War
People shelter in a Kyiv underground station (Efrem Lukatsky/AP))

Ukrainian authorities in several regions said some incoming Russian missiles were intercepted.

The governor of southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv province, Vitaliy Kim, said five missiles were shot down over the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian military’s command north said two were downed over the Sumy region, located on the border with Russia in the country’s northeast.

Fragments from downed Russian missiles damaged two private buildings in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, the city administration said.

An industrial facility and a playground in neighbourhoods across the Dnieper River also were damaged, city officials said. No casualties were reported.

The widespread attack was the latest in a series of Russian strikes targeting vital infrastructure across Ukraine.

Moscow has launched such attacks on weekly basis since October, causing widespread blackouts and cutting water supplies.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko warned on Thursday that there could be power cuts in the capital, asking people to stockpile water and to charge their electronic devices.

After earlier attacks, the Ukrainian military reported shooting down incoming Russian missiles and explosive drones, but some still reached their targets, increasing the suffering of the population amid freezing temperatures.

As the latest wave of Russian strikes began, authorities in the Dnipro, Odesa and Kryvyi Rih regions said they switched off electricity to minimise the damage to critical infrastructure facilities if they were hit.

Russia Ukraine War
A police patrol during a power cut in Kyiv (Felipe Dana/AP)

Earlier this month, the US agreed to give a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine to boost the country’s defence.

The US and other allies also pledged to provide energy-related equipment to help Ukraine withstand the attacks on its infrastructure.

Mr Podolyak said that Russia was aiming to “destroy critical infrastructure and kill civilians en masse”.

“We’re waiting for further proposals from ‘peacekeepers’ about ‘peaceful settlement,’ ‘security guarantees for RF’ and undesirability of provocations,” he wrote on Twitter, a sarcastic reference to statements from some in the West who urged Ukraine to seek a political settlement of the conflict.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned Russia for launching the missiles amid the holiday period, calling it an act of “senseless barbarism”.

“There can be no ‘neutrality’ in the face of such mass war crimes. Pretending to be ‘neutral’ equals taking Russia’s side,” Mr Kuleba tweeted.

In a development that could further escalate tensions, a Telegram channel affiliated with the presidential press service of Belarus said a Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile landed in Belarusian territory of Belarus early Thursday.

It said the missile could have veered off course accidentally and there were no casualties.

The Belarusian defence ministry said later that the missile was downed by the Belarusian air defence over the western Brest region and fell into a field, according to a statement carried by the state Belta news agency

Belarus served as a staging ground for Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, and there are fears that Moscow’s close ally could try to find a pretext for joining attacks against neighbouring Ukraine.

