Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile attack

Several regions of Ukraine, including its capital Kyiv, were facing a massive Russian missile attack on Thursday, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure.

Air raid sirens sounded across the country.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Russia launched more than 120 missiles.

In Kyiv, air defence systems were activated to fend off the ongoing missile attack, according to the regional administration.

Smoke billows from a power station after a Russian drone attack in the Kyiv region (Felipe Dana/AP)

Russia sent explosive drones to selected regions overnight before broadening the barrage with “air and sea-based cruise missiles launched from strategic aircraft and ships” in the morning, the Ukrainian air force reported.

Anastasia, a medic who took shelter on Thursday at a central Kyiv underground station and gave only her first name, said she was tired of the war.

“We don’t know how long the war will last. It’s hard to be afraid every day and put your life on hold,” she said.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said numerous explosions took place in Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Explosions were also heard in the city of Lviv near the border with Poland, according to mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

People shelter in a Kyiv underground station (Efrem Lukatsky/AP))

Ukrainian authorities in several regions said some incoming Russian missiles were intercepted.

The governor of southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv province, Vitaliy Kim, said five missiles were shot down over the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian military’s command north said two were downed over the Sumy region, located on the border with Russia in the country’s northeast.

Fragments from downed Russian missiles damaged two private buildings in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, the city administration said.

An industrial facility and a playground in neighbourhoods across the Dnieper River also were damaged, city officials said. No casualties were reported.

29.12.22. 120+ missiles over 🇺🇦 launched by the "evil Russian world" to destroy critical infrastructure & kill civilians en masse. We’re waiting for further proposals from "peacekeepers" about "peaceful settlement", "security guarantees for RF" & undesirability of provocations. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) December 29, 2022

The widespread attack was the latest in a series of Russian strikes targeting vital infrastructure across Ukraine.

Moscow has launched such attacks on weekly basis since October, causing widespread blackouts and cutting water supplies.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko warned on Thursday that there could be power cuts in the capital, asking people to stockpile water and to charge their electronic devices.

After earlier attacks, the Ukrainian military reported shooting down incoming Russian missiles and explosive drones, but some still reached their targets, increasing the suffering of the population amid freezing temperatures.

As the latest wave of Russian strikes began, authorities in the Dnipro, Odesa and Kryvyi Rih regions said they switched off electricity to minimise the damage to critical infrastructure facilities if they were hit.

A police patrol during a power cut in Kyiv (Felipe Dana/AP)

Earlier this month, the US agreed to give a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine to boost the country’s defence.

The US and other allies also pledged to provide energy-related equipment to help Ukraine withstand the attacks on its infrastructure.

Mr Podolyak said that Russia was aiming to “destroy critical infrastructure and kill civilians en masse”.

“We’re waiting for further proposals from ‘peacekeepers’ about ‘peaceful settlement,’ ‘security guarantees for RF’ and undesirability of provocations,” he wrote on Twitter, a sarcastic reference to statements from some in the West who urged Ukraine to seek a political settlement of the conflict.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned Russia for launching the missiles amid the holiday period, calling it an act of “senseless barbarism”.

Senseless barbarism. These are the only words that come to mind seeing Russia launch another missile barrage at peaceful Ukrainian cities ahead of New Year. There can be no ‘neutrality’ in the face of such mass war crimes. Pretending to be ‘neutral’ equals taking Russia’s side. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) December 29, 2022

“There can be no ‘neutrality’ in the face of such mass war crimes. Pretending to be ‘neutral’ equals taking Russia’s side,” Mr Kuleba tweeted.

In a development that could further escalate tensions, a Telegram channel affiliated with the presidential press service of Belarus said a Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile landed in Belarusian territory of Belarus early Thursday.

It said the missile could have veered off course accidentally and there were no casualties.

The Belarusian defence ministry said later that the missile was downed by the Belarusian air defence over the western Brest region and fell into a field, according to a statement carried by the state Belta news agency

Belarus served as a staging ground for Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, and there are fears that Moscow’s close ally could try to find a pretext for joining attacks against neighbouring Ukraine.