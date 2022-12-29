Former pope Benedict shared ‘great affinity’ with late Queen, says Cardinal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former pope Benedict shared ‘great affinity’ with late Queen, says Cardinal

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 8.46am
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI shared a ‘great affinity’ with the late Queen, the Catholic Archbishop of Westminster has said (David Cheskin/PA)
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI shared a 'great affinity' with the late Queen, the Catholic Archbishop of Westminster has said (David Cheskin/PA)

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI shared a “great affinity” with the late Queen, the Catholic Archbishop of Westminster has said.

The 95-year-old former pope’s historic decision to resign due to age in 2013 will remain “an exception”, and he admired the Queen for continuing her royal duties until the end, according to Cardinal Vincent Nichols.

His comments came after the Vatican said the former pope’s health has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring his condition.

Papal visit to UK – Day Three
Former Archbishop of Westminster Cormac Murphy O’Connor (3rd left) and current Archbishop of Westminster Vincent Nichols (4th left) watch as Pope Benedict XVI leads a prayer vigil in London’s Hyde Park in 2010 (Fiona Hanson/PA) 

Speaking on Times Radio, Cardinal Nichols spoke about former pope Benedict’s legacy and his relationship with the Queen.

He said: “I think there was a great affinity between Pope Benedict and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“When Benedict decided to come to this country, he decided that the first thing he had to do was visit the Queen. And she was 95, she held her office to the end and I think he admired that very much.

“It was a measure of his self-understanding and the difficulties he was getting into physically as well that he said no, it needs somebody else to do this.”

On Benedict’s decision to resign, Cardinal Nichols said: “This is the first time in 600 years, so who knows what might develop. I think it will remain an exception, myself.”

Papal visit to UK – Day Four
Pope Benedict XVI at the end of the Mass of Beatification for Cardinal Newman, celebrated in Cofton Park near Birmingham (Peter Nicholls/PA) 

The cardinal also described the former pope as “one of the great theologians of the 20th century”.

He said: “I met Pope Benedict on quite a number of occasions, and he was a very sensitive, a very thoughtful person, who was a great theologian.

“He will be remembered as one of the great theologians of the 20th century.

“But he was always so courteous. When he came to this country in 2011 he was described as ‘God’s Rottweiler’, but by the time he left I think he was considered to be everybody’s great uncle.

“There was a real gentleness about him, and. when I saw him just over a year ago – September last year – that hadn’t changed. He was very, very weak, but very bright and very alert and very with it.”

