Third person arrested over Christmas Eve shooting of Elle Edwards

Police have arrested a third person in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting of Elle Edwards.

Merseyside Police said officers have detained a 31-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, following the death of Ms Edwards, 26, at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral.

He is in custody where he will be questioned.

On Monday, a 30-year-old man from Tranmere was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Merseyside Police have been given additional time to question them. They both remain in custody.

Detectives have said Ms Edwards was not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

Merseyside Police released footage of one of the arrests on Twitter on Thursday.

WATCH | Watch the moment we arrest a suspect as part of our ongoing investigation into the murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey on Christmas Eve. Our work towards taking criminals off our streets will never cease. Please DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111. pic.twitter.com/yHJ0X0uIF2 — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) December 29, 2022

The black and white recording shows officers entering a property on a residential street before exiting with a suspect and putting them in a police car.