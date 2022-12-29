Tributes paid to pair who died after car crashed into river

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tributes paid to pair who died after car crashed into river

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 10.37am
Jay Jenkins died in the incident (South Wales Police/PA)
Jay Jenkins died in the incident (South Wales Police/PA)

Tributes have been paid to a man and a woman who died after their car crashed into a river in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Emergency services were called at about 3.05am after the car went into the River Tawe at New Cut Road in Swansea city centre.

A black Mini John Cooper Works was found fully submerged in the river, with the bodies of a man and a woman recovered nearby.

They have been named as Rachel Curtis, 36, from the Bonymaen area of Swansea, and Jay Kyle Jenkins, also 36, from the St Thomas area of the city.

In a tribute, the family of Ms Curtis said: “Rachel was a funny, intelligent and unique person. She was extremely talented and creative in nails and art. She worked at the Liberty Stadium teaching therapeutic art and nail art.

“She was a self-defence instructor and an elite security instructor, trained as a close protection officer and door supervisor.”

Rachel Curtis (South Wales Police/PA)

They described how she raised money for suicide prevention charity, the Jack Lewis Foundation, as well as for Matthews House, a homeless charity, and was involved in youth projects helping young girls.

“Rachel will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her, especially her 14-year-old son,” her family said.

In a tribute, the family of Mr Jenkins – an electrician – described him as “our beautiful, kind boy”.

They said: “Jay was a kind, genuine soul who was always helping other people. The local community are devastated.”

Ms Curtis and Mr Jenkins had been friends since school, the tribute added.

South Wales Police appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has CCTV or dash cam footage, to contact them quoting occurrence number 2200429694.

Anyone who may have seen or spoken to Ms Curtis or Mr Jenkins before the incident is also asked to come forward.

