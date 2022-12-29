No contingency plans for collapse were included in Stormont assembly formation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No contingency plans for collapse were included in Stormont assembly formation

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 11.01am
Legislation to create the powersharing institutions did not include any contingency plans for its collapse, declassified files have revealed (Liam McBurney/PA)
Legislation to create the powersharing institutions did not include any contingency plans for its collapse, declassified files have revealed (Liam McBurney/PA)

No contingency plans for the collapse of the devolved assembly were included in legislation setting up the institutions because the UUP and SDLP believed they should not “plan for failure”, declassified papers have revealed.

The Stormont powersharing assembly and executive were established following the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 and subsequent referendums in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

In 1999, the UK and Irish Governments were involved in drafting legislation to set up the North-South Ministerial Council and cross-border implementation bodies, some of the elements agreed in the peace deal.

During discussion on whether the legislation should have an “exit clause”, Northern Ireland Office (NIO) official Jonathan Stephens sent a memo on May 11 pointing out that no such provision had been included when the assembly had been set up the previous year.

He said: “There is a particular case of a general issue we had to confront during the preparation of last year’s bill.

“Should we build in contingency arrangements for the possible collapse of elements of the agreement?

“The emphatic reply then from both the UUP and the SDLP, which ministers decided they had no choice but to accept, was that we should not plan for failure.

“As a result the provisions for possible prorogation, suspension or dissolution of the assembly or the executive were all removed from the Bill.

“Having taken that line (perhaps rather against the best interests of HMG), it would be hard to explain if we now made an exception for the implementation bodies.

“The SDLP for example might note that while the implementation bodies… would collapse if the assembly collapsed, there was no means available, short of a fresh Bill, by which the assembly could be brought to an end if, for example, unionists refused to work with the North-South Ministerial Council.

He recommended the legislation should state all the key institutions and structures are “interlocking and interdependent”

ULSTER Trimble & Mallon
David Trimble and Seamus Mallon were the inaugural first and deputy first ministers (PA)

He also recommends stating “we have – largely at the strong urging of the UUP and SDLP together – deliberately chosen not to plan for the failure of any of the institutions in any of the legislation.

“For example, there are no fall-back provisions for prorogation or dissolution in the event of the assembly not functioning properly – nor is there any mechanism to force the collapse of the assembly if the North-South Ministerial Council is not operating.”

Since full powers were first devolved to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 1999, the institutions have been suspended on a number of occasions.

The current suspension of the assembly is part of the DUP’s protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

