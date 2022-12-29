Third man arrested on suspicion of murder over Boxing Day stabbing of footballer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of footballer Cody Fisher, who was stabbed to death in a nightclub on Boxing Day.

West Midlands Police said a 22-year-old man has been detained following the death of Mr Fisher, 23, on the dancefloor of the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, just before midnight.

The force said the latest suspect was arrested in London at around 3am on Thursday.

He is the third person to be arrested on suspicion of murder, while four others have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A knife has been recovered as part of the investigation, and a post-mortem has confirmed that Mr Fisher died of a stab wound, West Midlands Police has said.

The force added that it has applied to Birmingham City Council requesting a review of the Crane’s licence, and a hearing to pursue this will be held on Friday.

Licensing officers will ask for immediate measures to be implemented to ensure public safety, and planned event on New Year’s Eve has been cancelled by the venue.

DCI Ian Ingram, leading the investigation, repeated the plea for anyone with information to contact police.

He said: “We now have seven people in custody and continue to build a picture of the events that led to the tragic loss of this young man’s life.

“People are continuing to come forward with information, but I still want to hear from anyone who has not yet got in touch with us.

“If you have footage that we have not yet seen, or you know what may have happened in the lead up to Boxing Day’s awful events, I’d urge you to do the right thing and speak to us right now.

“We are determined to get answers and justice for Cody’s friends and family, and won’t stop until that happens.

“We are keeping them updated with developments as they happen, and continue to support them through this awful time.”

Police arrested a 22-year-old on suspicion of murder in Birmingham city centre just after midnight on Wednesday, while a second man aged 21 was arrested in London several hours later.