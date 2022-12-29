Government was warned NI abortion laws could infringe human rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Government was warned NI abortion laws could infringe human rights

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 11.03am
The 1967 Abortion Act was not extended to Northern Ireland (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The 1967 Abortion Act was not extended to Northern Ireland (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Government was warned in 1992 that abortion laws in Northern Ireland may constitute an infringement of human rights, declassified papers have revealed.

However, it was also said that any attempt to repeal or clarify the laws would be highly controversial and lead to “acrimonious debate”.

The 1967 Abortion Act had made terminations legal in Great Britain for up to 24 weeks but it was not extended to Northern Ireland, where abortions were only permitted if a women’s life was at risk or there was a risk of permanent or serious damage to her physical or mental health.

In October 1992, Dr Jeremy Harbison, a senior official in the Department of Health and Social Services and Public Safety, wrote an internal memo on Northern Ireland’s abortion laws in the wake of the X Case controversy in the Republic of Ireland, where a 14-year-old rape victim was initially prevented by the courts from travelling to England to terminate her pregnancy.

He wrote: “The present legal framework has over the years attracted criticism on the grounds that it is not only unclear, ambiguous and outdated but also oppressive and discriminatory in practice.”

He said one particular criticism of the law was that it “may constitute an infringement of human rights”.

He added: “The present controversy surrounding the issue of abortion in the Irish Republic has served to intensify these criticisms and led for increased pressure for clarification and changes in the law in Northern Ireland.

“Following an opinion poll in the spring of this year (which appeared to reveal a surprising degree of support for the liberalisation of the existing law on abortion) there were calls by Great Britain MPs and the Abortion Law Reform Association for the extension of the Abortion Act 1967 to Northern Ireland or at the very least the clarification of the existing law.

“Furthermore, the calls for clarification have the support of a number of prominent and respected people in the legal and medical fields.

“The present legal framework is unsatisfactory and there are strong grounds for initiating a consultation process to test public reaction on proposals for clarifying the existing provisions under which abortions may be performed.”

Dr Harbison added: “There is however little doubt that a departmental initiative of this kind would be highly controversial and lead to acrimonious debate with a range of vested interests such as main churches, political parties, etc, which have consistently opposed any change in the status quo.

“Furthermore the Government has traditionally avoided promoting legislation on social issues such as abortion.

“For this reason it would be clearly desirable for the Government to be seen to be responding to a demand for clarification of the abortion law rather than initiating the debate on this highly involved and complex issue.

“Ideally in line with the Government’s traditional approach it would be helpful if a Northern Ireland MP could be persuaded to take the issue on board.

“However, it is already clear that none of the Northern Ireland MPs would be prepared to take an initiative on the abortion issue.

“But the same result would be achieved if a reputable and non-aligned body such as Standing Advisory Committee on Human Rights (SACHR, a UN committee) could be persuaded to call upon the Government to undertake public consultation to clarify the existing law on abortion.”

The memo ended with the official seeking ministerial approval for discussions with the SACHR to see what role it could play in clarifying abortion laws in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s abortion laws were liberalised in 2019 following legislation passed by Westminster at a time when the powersharing government at Stormont had collapsed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Scottish Fire and Rescue mobilised nine fire appliances and set up a command support unit within a cordon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth worker hotel tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented