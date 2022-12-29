Novak Djokovic happy to be back in Australia after deportation nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Novak Djokovic happy to be back in Australia after deportation nightmare

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 11.25am
Novak Djokovic is happy to be back in Australia (Kelly Barnes/AP)
Novak Djokovic is happy to be back in Australia (Kelly Barnes/AP)

Novak Djokovic said his deportation from Australia will stick with him for the rest of his life but he is happy to be back in the country and hoping for a good reception from the public.

The 21-time grand slam champion was detained in an immigration hotel on arrival in Australia 12 months ago and sent home after his visa was cancelled by the immigration minister, who decided Djokovic’s presence could stoke anti-vaccine sentiment.

With vaccination against Covid-19 no longer required to enter Australia and following a change of government, Djokovic successfully challenged a three-year ban on applying for a visa and will begin his season at the Adelaide International next week.

He told a press conference: “You can’t forget those events. It’s one of these things that sticks with you, it stays with you for I guess the rest of your life. It was something that I’ve never experienced before, and hopefully never again.

“But it is a valuable life experience for me. I have to move on. Coming back to Australia speaks how I feel about this country, how I feel about playing here.

“I was really hoping that I’m going to have my permission back to get back into Australia and play here because it’s a country where I’ve had tremendous success in my career.

“I always felt great in Australia. I always played my best tennis, received a lot of support. Hopefully I can have another great summer.”

How Djokovic is received by fans will generate a lot of attention over the next month.

Public sentiment was overwhelmingly against the Serbian being allowed into the country 12 months ago after Australians had endured some of the strictest anti-Covid measures in the world.

Djokovic said: “I’m hoping they’re going to be positive. It’s not something I can predict. I’ll do my best to play good tennis, bring good emotions and good feelings to the crowd.

“I’ve been here only two days. From the people in the hotel to the airport to people at the tournament and at the club, everyone was really, really pleasant, really nice to me. We went for dinner last night, as well. All good for now.”

Novak Djokovic serves during practice in Adelaide
Novak Djokovic serves during practice in Adelaide (Kelly Barnes/AP)

Djokovic’s absence in January and from the US Open, where he was also unable to travel, saw his ranking slip to five but he will go into the Australian Open as favourite to win the title for a record-extending 10th time.

The 35-year-old insisted he will not carry negative feelings to Melbourne, saying: “That event or those circumstances will not replace what I have lived in Melbourne and in Australia throughout my entire career.

“I come in with positive emotions, and I really look forward to playing there. It’s been my favourite slam, and results are proving that.”

Australian Open organisers announced record prize money of 76.5million Australian dollars (approximately £42.7million) on Thursday, an increase of 3.4 per cent year on year, with the singles champions each taking home 2.975million dollars (approximately £1.66million).

A very strong field in Adelaide also includes two-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev and a trio of British players in Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Kyle Edmund.

