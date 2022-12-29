Animator reflects on ‘remarkably exciting’ 2022 which includes working with Fifa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Animator reflects on ‘remarkably exciting’ 2022 which includes working with Fifa

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 2.23pm
Ben Wild got to create illustrations and animations as part of an ITV documentary on King Charles (Ben Wild Studios)
Ben Wild got to create illustrations and animations as part of an ITV documentary on King Charles (Ben Wild Studios)

An animator has reflected on his “remarkably exciting” 2022, which has included creating work for Gucci, Fifa and a King Charles III documentary.

Ben Wild left school at the age of 16 to pursue a career in animation and told the PA news agency that since then, he has gone on to achieve numerous exciting feats, including having his illustrations and animations featured in a documentary on the King in November, which he hopes will encourage budding animators to pursue the craft.

Man drawing on a tablet
Ben Wild has said that his 2022 has been remarkably exciting (Ben Wild Studios)

“A production company in Scotland reached out to me around March 2021 to help with a feel good project highlighting the amazing spaces and people of Bradford”, the 23-year-old who is based in Wales said.

“And while I was there mingling with the producers, I was asked if I wanted to be part of a documentary where I would bring to life the transformation of a building for the Prince’s Trust.

“I basically just started with an animation test of Charles’ face with him talking and having a little lip sync and then drew about 90 illustrations of his face, animated it and it just kind of snowballed from there.”

Animations
Some of Ben Wild’s illustrations and animations in the Charles documentary (Ben Wild Studios)

All the animations through the show of the map and title sequence were also created by Mr Wild via his company Ben Wild Studios.

King Charles III’s TV documentary ‘A Royal Grand Design’ was released by ITV in November and told the story of Charles and his efforts to save an 18th Century stately home in the UK to help regenerate the local community.

Despite not getting to meet the King in person, Mr Wild said that being part of the documentary was a career “highlight”, especially when he got to paint the map of the grounds for the estate as it was “super interesting working out where everything should be”.

Other moments Mr Wild reflected on fondly from the year include working with Gucci, Fifa and on a comic book.

“We worked on a TV show for Fifa Plus in November 2021 (which aired on ITV around November of this year) about previous world cups, which was primarily about penalties”, he said.

“And on that project, we were really allowed to explore character animation and their role in story-telling, which was remarkably exciting.”

“We also worked on a comic book for YouTubers Romell Henry and Jay Swingler for the Childish collection, which has been incredibly well-received and that’s really nice.”

Man holding a tablet
Ben Wild working on live illustrations as part of a project with Gucci (Ben Wild Studios)

Mr Wild also worked with Gucci on a project with its Manchester Pop-up team to help add live illustrations to their space and illustrating clients and garments throughout the day.

For budding animators or illustrators, Mr Wild said that networking is the key factor.

“A lot of resources which are useful can be found for free online, so you don’t need to necessarily go to university”, he said.

“If you are willing to put that extra step in and do that research, you can find a lot of helpful videos on YouTube and free online courses.

“And networking is super useful and can be achieved by just going to industry led networking events in whatever town or city you may be in – that’s the key thing.”

