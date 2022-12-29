Signing of Cody Gakpo impacts Liverpool’s business in January – Jurgen Klopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Signing of Cody Gakpo impacts Liverpool’s business in January – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 3.05pm
Cody Gakpo will join Liverpool next month (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Cody Gakpo will join Liverpool next month (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven will impact what else he can do in the January window.

The club struck an initial £40million deal to bring the 23-year-old to Anfield after three days of intense negotiations over Christmas and made their move ahead of schedule to see off competition from rival clubs.

Another forward was not top of their list of priorities as Liverpool’s midfield still needs strengthening but their options in that department may be diminished due to their outlay on the Netherlands international.

Borussia Dortmund’s England international Jude Bellingham remains their number one target – although his soaring valuation may ultimately prove prohibitive – but that is likely to be a deal discussed in the summer as the Bundesliga side are unwilling to allow him to leave mid-season.

It means, unless an opportunity which is too good to pass up arises, Klopp may have to wait to bolster his midfield.

“I would say in principle it’s like this for all people in the world: the money you spend has an impact on the money you can spend (in the future). It’s not that it increases it. It has nothing to do with each other.

“We know what we want to do and we will see if we can do it. It’s about money, of course, but it’s more about how it always was – about the right players as we are really happy that we could get Cody.

Cody Gakpo in action for PSV Eindhoven
It is unlikely Gakpo’s paperwork will be completed before they head to Brentford (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“He is a young player with a lot of potential. If he would have already been scoring 40 goals in Spain or whatever he would be unaffordable.

“These kind of things, it’s all about timing. Getting these boys at the right moment that they didn’t already score 55 goals per season and stuff like this.

“That’s why we were really convinced. He could always make the next step – and that makes it interesting.

“We believe in our process. When players come here – especially offensive players – they have all made a step forward because of the way we work and the way we can help them. That makes it massively interesting.”

Gakpo was one of the stars of the World Cup, scoring in each of the Netherlands group matches and his versatility across the forward line means he fits the Klopp mould of being a multi-functional player.

However, with the window not officially open until Sunday and Liverpool playing on Monday, it is likely Gakpo’s paperwork will not be completed before they head to Brentford.

“We are obviously very early (in the January market) which is good. There might be a chance for Brentford but not really,” added Klopp ahead of the Premier League visit of Leicester.

“January 1 is a Bank Holiday but the papers some other people have to sign would have to be done at 12pm on the second, and I’m not too positive that will happen. We will not rush it anyway. Probably Wolves (in the FA Cup on January 7).

“The position he played most often is obviously the left wing, that is clear, but he can play in different positions. He played for Holland and PSV in different positions, it’s all fine.

“He can play in all positions up front whatever you play. If you play a 4-2-3-1 he can play all four positions. If you play 4-3-3 he can play the wing and 4-4-2 he can play on the wing and the striker position.

“The position he’d probably say himself he prefers to play is the left wing in a 4-3-3, but for us it’s clear he can play in other positions. We know that and that’s what made him so interesting for us.”

