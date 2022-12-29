Record year for Irish passports with 1,080,000 issued in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Record year for Irish passports with 1,080,000 issued in 2022

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 3.48pm
A record number of Irish passports was issued in 2022 (PA)
A record number of Irish passports was issued in 2022 (PA)

A record number of Irish passports has been issued in one year, with 1,080,000 given out in 2022.

The number of first-time passport applications from Northern Ireland and Great Britain was 100,000 out of more than 1.15 million total applications received.

The Irish Passport Service announced in November that it had reached the millionth mark in November, breaking the previous record of 935,000 in 2019.

Applications were also received from the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, Spain, Germany and South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Irish Passport Service said the most popular surname worldwide was Murphy and the most popular baby girls’ names were Emily, Fiadh and Lily, while Noah, Jack and James topped the baby boys’ list.

The oldest applicant was 102 and the youngest just three days old.

August was the busiest month for Customer Service Hub phone calls, with more than 41,000 calls handled. July was the busiest month for the WebChat service, with over 23,000 chats handled.

Micheal Martin to step down
Tanaiste Micheal Martin said there were “extraordinary volumes of applications” (Liam McBurney/PA)

Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin described extraordinary volumes of applications.

“In 2022, the Passport Service saw extraordinary volumes of applications received and passports issued,” he said.

“This was a direct result of pent-up demand due to disruptions to travel throughout 2020 and 2021.

“The Government made significant investment over the year to scale up services to meet this demand.”

“The Passport Service received over 1.15 million passport applications in 2022 and is set to issue just under 1.1 million passports by the end of the year.

“Over 99% of all online renewal applications and paper applications are issuing within the standard turnaround times.

“Additionally, enhancements to the service enabled the Passport Service Customer Service Hub to handle over 280,000 calls and more than 126,000 chats through its WebChat service.”

Mr Martin said they are expecting another busy year for the passport service in 2023.

He added: “I want to express my thanks to the staff in the Passport Service who responded to the challenges of 2022 by demonstrating great diligence and resilience.

“The historic achievement of over one million passports issued in a calendar year is down to their commitment to public service and hard work. My department will continue to work to ensure that our services meet the needs of our citizens in 2023.”

