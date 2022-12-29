BMW factory worker wins £16,000 payout over dismissal for collecting sandwiches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BMW factory worker wins £16,000 payout over dismissal for collecting sandwiches

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 4.00pm
Ryan Parkinson successfully sued his employer GI Group, a recruitment company which provides temporary labour to BMW’s Oxford factory, for unfair dismissal after his supervisor claimed that he had left the site on two occasions without permission (PA)
Ryan Parkinson successfully sued his employer GI Group, a recruitment company which provides temporary labour to BMW's Oxford factory, for unfair dismissal after his supervisor claimed that he had left the site on two occasions without permission (PA)

A BMW assembly line worker has won more than £16,000 after being sacked for collecting sandwiches from his car during his break.

Ryan Parkinson successfully sued his employer GI Group, a recruitment company which provides temporary labour to BMW’s Oxford factory, for unfair dismissal after his supervisor claimed that he had left the site on two occasions without permission.

Mr Parkinson argued that he had only gone to the car park to collect his sandwiches, an area which he considered part of the factory site.

It was the second time that Mr Parkinson had been sacked over claims he left the BMW factory, which manufactures the Mini, without permission.

Mr Parkinson was first sacked after his supervisor at the BMW factory filed an incident report claiming that he “disappeared” during a Sunday overtime shift at 7.50pm on June 17 2018.

BMW Mini production line
The assembly line at BMW’s Oxford plant (Steve Parsons/PA)

His supervisor said that Mr Parkinson had not asked anyone for permission, and that he returned at 8.45pm with a meal from Burger King.

He confronted Mr Parkinson, who then went home, appearing “upset”.

Three days later Mr Parkinson was interviewed about the incident, and said that he left for Burger King after his team finished a particular job and began to discuss food.

“We finished the cell at around 19.50, we were saying what we doing about food,” he said.

“Everyone wanted a kebab and I said I wanted a Burger King.”

He said that he then got on a scooter and went to Burger King. After he collected his Burger King he sat in his car and began to eat it.

He added that he rang a colleague from his car to ask him what was going on back at the factory.

“(The colleague) replied that they made us work through break as the kebab had not come yet,” he said.

“After I spoke I picked up what I had left from the Burger King and came inside looking for everyone.”

On August 23 Mr Parkinson was signed off work by his GP for work-related stress and anxiety. He continued to be signed off for stress and anxiety for further periods until February 2019.

He returned to work, but was subject to another incident report over allegedly leaving the site without permission on May 13 2019. Following investigation it was said that he had also left the site without permission on May 14.

A disciplinary hearing took place on May 15 2019 for the earlier Burger King incident and Mr Parkinson was sacked. However, this was replaced with a final warning after he successfully appealed the decision in June.

Mr Parkinson returned to work again on July 8, where he was immediately suspended again for leaving the site without permission on May 13 and May 14.

He was then sacked again on November 25 2019 for gross misconduct in leaving the work site without permission.

In his evidence, Mr Parkinson said that these two trips were to the car park to collect his sandwiches during a break. He also maintained that the car park was part of the site.

The tribunal found that there was genuine confusion in Mr Parkinson’s mind about what was “on site” or not, and that this was not “sufficiently or reasonably” investigated by his employer before sacking him.

The tribunal ruled that Mr Parkinson’s dismissal over the two May 2019 trips was “procedurally and substantively unfair”.

However, further claims of race discrimination, race-related harassment and victimisation made by Mr Parkinson against his employer were dismissed.

