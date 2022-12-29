In Pictures: Centenary celebrations head 2022 events in Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Centenary celebrations head 2022 events in Ireland

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 5.03pm
The 2022 St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
The 2022 St Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland kicked off 2022 marking 100 years since the end of the Irish war of independence against British rule.

Events were held throughout the year commemorating various centenary anniversaries, including the formation of the Civil Guard.

Elsewhere, the country spent 2022 getting back to business, as Covid restrictions were eased and events which had been cancelled for two years due to the pandemic were reinstated.

St Patrick’s Day Parade – Dublin
Spectators get in the mood ahead of the 2022 St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin after the event was cancelled the previous two years (Brian Lawless/PA)
Russian invasion of Ukraine
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is given a standing ovation in the Dail Chamber after addressing a joint sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas (Maxwells/PA)
Irish Wildlife Trust and Extinction Rebellion protest
Environmental campaigners urge the Government to introduce legislation in the form of a Biodiversity Act during a protest outside the national biodiversity conference in Dublin Castle (Niall Carson/PA)
Dublin Pride parade
Letitia Delish takes part in the Dublin Pride Parade, which was taking place for the first time since the start of the pandemic (Gary Ashe/PA)
Summer weather July 7th 2022
People walk on Dollymount Strand in Dublin as some parts of the country reached 33C (Brian Lawless/PA)
National Day of Commemoration Ceremony
Members of the Defence Forces during the National Day of Commemoration Ceremony at Collins Barracks in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)
Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann 2022
Banjo player Kevin Kennedy, left, performs on the streets of Mullingar as the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann gets under way in Co Westmeath (Brian Lawless/PA)
Dublin Horse Show 2022
A horse and rider compete on day three of the 147th Dublin Horse Show, the first to be held since 2019 (Brian Lawless/PA)
Anna Nedosekina, who travelled to Ireland in March, attends a family day event in Mountjoy Square, Dublin, to honour Ukraine’s Independence Day
Anna Nedosekina, who travelled to Ireland in March, attends a family day event to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day (Nick Bradshaw/PA)
Gardai parade
Matthew Gargan, left to right, Tom Daly and Emmet Harte in original Garda uniform during a parade in Dublin to mark the anniversary of the transfer of policing duties from British rule 100 years ago (Nick Bradshaw/PA)
Electric Picnic Festival
Revellers arriving for the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois (Niall Carson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
Defence Forces military police lower the Irish flag to half-mast outside Government Buildings following the announcement of the death of the Queen (Government Information Service/PA)
‘Vicky’ documentary launch
A digital artwork of cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan is projected onto the GPO in Dublin ahead of the launch of a feature documentary about her life (Brian Lawless/PA)
Damian Browne solo voyage
Damian Browne arrives in Galway after spending 112 days at sea during his 3,450-nautical-mile solo voyage across the Atlantic (Niall Carson/PA)
Savita Halappanavar anniversary march
People march on O’Connell Street, Dublin, urging the removal of what they say are barriers that are forcing some pregnant women to travel to access abortion (Niall Carson/PA)
Cold weather in Ireland
A view of Sugarloaf mountain in Wicklow covered in snow as Ireland is hit by cold weather (Damien Storan/PA)
Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach
Newly-elected Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives to receive his seal of office from President Michael D Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

