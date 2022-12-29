Brazil great Pele dies aged 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Brazil great Pele dies aged 82

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 7.18pm Updated: December 30 2022, 2.28am
Pele, one of football’s all-time greats, has died (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Pele, one of football’s all-time greats, has died (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Brazil great Pele has died at the age of 82.

The three-time World Cup winner had been in hospital in Sao Paulo since late November.

Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram: “We are thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

Nascimento, who had posted before Christmas that members of Pele’s family would spend the holiday period in the hospital with him, added three heartbroken emojis.

A message on Pele’s official social media accounts read: “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today.

“Love, love and love, forever.”

Pele burst on to the global scene as a 17-year-old at the 1958 World Cup, helping Brazil to the first of their record five successes in the competition.

Injury affected his contribution to the finals in 1962, when Brazil retained their title, and 1966, but he returned to lead his country to glory for a third time in Mexico in 1970, as part of what is widely regarded as the greatest line-up of all time.

He has endured a number of health issues in recent years, and in September 2021 underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his colon.

This year, he was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo on November 29 with a respiratory infection and remained there until his death.

The hospital said in a statement Pele died at 3.27pm local time (6.27pm GMT) on Thursday “due to the failure of multiple organs as a result of the progression of colon cancer”.

As tributes poured in from across the world, a tweet from the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) read simply “King Pele”, accompanied by three crown emojis.

The president of the federation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, said in a statement: “The CBF will pay all possible tributes to the greatest athlete of all time. Pele is eternal and we will always work to preserve his history and continue his legacy.”

France World Cup star Kylian Mbappe – considered one of the world’s best active players – shared a photo of himself with “the king of football”, saying Pele’s legacy would “never be forgotten”.

Former England striker Sir Geoff Hurst – who won the World Cup in 1966, scoring a hat-trick in the final – said on Twitter: “I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside).

“For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you.”

Fellow former England player Alan Murray – who played against Pele three times including the 1970 World Cup – called him the “greatest of the greatest”.

“This fella, he had to play against people like me that wanted to kill him. You know, I mean, I did kick him a few times,” he told Times Radio.

“In London, about 10 years ago… he pulled up his trouser leg. And he pointed to me, he said, ‘that’s what you’ve done to me’. We both got a hold of each other and gave each other a hug, and we started laughing.”

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo posted a message on Instagram alongside a picture of him with the Brazil great expressing his “deepest condolences”.

Ronaldo said: “A mere ‘goodbye’ to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that currently embraces the entire world of football.

“An inspiration for so many millions, a reference from yesterday, today, forever. The affection he always showed for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even from a distance.

“He will never be forgotten and his memory will live on forever in each of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele.”

Pele was a prodigious scorer of goals, and is credited with 1,281 of them across the length of his career by the official FIFA website.

There was so much more to his game though, and his outrageous talent and willingness to try – and often pull off – the seemingly impossible have prompted many observers to describe him as the greatest player of all time.

Others can also justifiably stake a claim for that title – not least Diego Maradona and his fellow Argentinian Lionel Messi – but it is inconceivable not to mention Pele in any shortlist.

He was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. His father, Dondinho, was a professional footballer.

He first had trials at Santos in June 1956, and his scoring exploits for the club in the Sao Paulo state championship propelled him into the Brazil squad for the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

Alongside other stars like Garrincha, Mario Zagallo and Didi, Brazil laid to rest the disappointment of losing the 1950 World Cup final on home soil to Uruguay, and became the first team to win the tournament outside their home continent.

He quickly became a superstar in his home country of what was at the time a forward-looking nation, and became hugely marketable.

Injury curtailed his involvement in the 1962 World Cup as Brazil retained the trophy in Chile, and the player was criticised for not speaking out against the military coup in Brazil two years later.

Pele endured brutal treatment from opposing defenders during the 1966 World Cup in England
Pele endured brutal treatment from opposing defenders during the 1966 World Cup in England (PA Archive)

Brazil lost their grip on the World Cup in England in 1966. Pele was exposed to some brutal treatment from defenders, in particular those of Portugal, as the South Americans failed to get out of their group.

Incredibly there was debate in Brazil leading into the 1970 finals about whether Pele, still only 29, should even be in the squad. He answered his critics in spectacular style as Brazil regained the trophy in Mexico.

He headed Brazil in front in the final against Italy and his languid pass into the path of Carlos Alberto completed a sublime team move for the final goal in a 4-1 win.

He never played for a European club but spent time in the United States with New York Cosmos before his retirement in 1977.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Scottish Fire and Rescue mobilised nine fire appliances and set up a command support unit within a cordon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth worker hotel tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented