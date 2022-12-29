Cancer charities issue symptoms appeal after death of football great Pele

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Cancer charities issue symptoms appeal after death of football great Pele

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 10.33pm
Pele has died at the aged of 82 (Ian West/PA)
Pele has died at the aged of 82 (Ian West/PA)

Pele has died aged 82 after a battle with bowel cancer, which is the UK’s second biggest cancer killer, according to charities.

Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein said the Brazilian football great died due to multiple organ failure as a result of the progression of colon cancer, a type of bowel cancer.

In September 2021, Pele underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his colon.

He was admitted to the hospital in Sao Paulo in November this year and remained there until his death.

The NHS lists the three main symptoms of bowel cancer as persistent blood in your poo, a persistent change in bowel habit, and persistent lower abdominal pain.

According to the health service, bowel cancer is one of the most common types of cancer diagnosed in the UK.

It is understood that almost 90% of people who are diagnosed with it are over the age of 60.

Genevieve Edwards, chief executive of Bowel Cancer UK, called it the “second biggest cancer killer” in the UK.

She said: “We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Brazilian footballer, Pele.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Ms Edwards continued in a statement: “Bowel cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in the UK, with someone dying from the disease every half an hour. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

“Bowel cancer is treatable and curable if diagnosed early.

“Key symptoms to look out for include bleeding from your bottom, blood in your poo, a persistent and unexplained change in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, extreme tiredness for no obvious reason and a pain or lump in your tummy.

“Most people with these symptoms don’t have bowel cancer, but if you experience one or more of them, you should visit your doctor straight away. They will want to see you and may ask you to do a faecal immunochemical test, known as FIT, at home.

“It’s very easy to do and will help your GP to decide whether your symptoms need further investigation.”

Karis Betts, health information manager at Cancer Research UK, said: “We were very sorry to hear about the death of Pele. This is a huge loss to the footballing world and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“High-profile cancer cases such as Pele’s often act as a prompt to encourage people to find out more or think about their own health.

“Symptoms of colon cancer can include a change in your normal bowel habit or blood in your poo.

“There is no need to remember a full list of symptoms. If you notice any unusual changes to your health, speak to your GP – in most cases it won’t be cancer, but if it is, finding it early can make a real difference.

“Anyone seeking information about cancer can call Cancer Research UK’s information nurses for free on 0808 800 4040 (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm) or visit

cruk.org/aboutcancer.&rdquo

;

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Scottish Fire and Rescue mobilised nine fire appliances and set up a command support unit within a cordon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented