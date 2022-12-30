Tony Blair warned NI peace talks would ‘lose all credibility’ without progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tony Blair warned NI peace talks would ‘lose all credibility’ without progress

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 12.03am
Tony Blair warned Bertie Ahern in July 1997 that the peace talks may ‘lose all credibility’ if they did not move forward, archive files have revealed (PA)
Tony Blair warned Bertie Ahern in July 1997 that the peace talks may ‘lose all credibility’ if they did not move forward, archive files have revealed (PA)

Tony Blair warned Bertie Ahern in July 1997 that the peace talks may “lose all credibility” if they did not move forward, archive files have revealed.

A meeting between the two leaders and senior Irish and British civil servants show some of the difficulties both governments faced when attempting to hammer out the process of the peace talks.

In the meeting, which took place in No 10 Downing Street in July 1997, Mr Ahern told his British counterpart that the Irish Government was not in the business of “dragging out the process”.

The meeting took place just weeks before the IRA renewed its ceasefire.

Mr Blair said he was determined to make the Northern Ireland peace talks inclusive, but said that Sinn Fein could only be included if there was a genuine ceasefire.

Tony Blair honoured for Northern Ireland peace commitment
Bertie Ahern told his British counterpart that the Irish Government was not in the business of ‘dragging out the process’ (PA)

He said: “We have been trying to sort out the issues that are important in getting all-inclusive talks and also in regard to the marches.

“I was emphasising the degree to which we are determined to make the talks inclusive, so long as we do not have to compromise on basic principles.

“We have gone as far as possible. If there is a genuine ceasefire, they can be in. If they genuinely require clarification, that is OK but we cannot get bogged down in endless clarification.

“We are at the stage now, where if the talks process does not move forward, it may lose all credibility.

“As regards marches and the difficulties to which they give rise, it is important that the two governments keep close together and have proper dialogue at all times.”

Mr Ahern replied: “For our part, we believe that the more closely together we act, the better.

“The Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Secretary of State will continue to meet in the talks context.”

Mr Ahern said that the Irish government was not in the “business of dragging out the process” but added that clarification would “genuinely, be useful”.

“We want the process to be inclusive, with all on board,” he added.

“For that we need a ceasefire from the IRA, an absolute end of violence. We believe that if a reply is sent to the second letter that has come from Sinn Fein, it may be very important.

“There are two important, thorny issues – decommissioning and prisoners and we had a lengthy discussion on these.

“I think we are involved in a meaningful process (ie vis-a-vis republicans) and that there is a real opportunity there but if all goes wrong, we also agree that the two governments will have to pick up things.”

Mr Ahern said he was concerned about a letter from Gerry Adams, particularly the element of “throwing in the kitchen sink”, but added that a second letter from Martin McGuinness offered a better basis for a “carefully considered response”.

Mr Blair went on to flag a number of issues, including punishment beatings on which he said there had been no progress.

Mo Mowlam, the then Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, added: “The grim reality is that they have used these to keep their people occupied to keep their hands in.

“We also have the problem that we have allowed the loyalist parties to be in and remain in the talks, even though their linked paramilitaries were engaged in punishment beatings all the time.”

Mr Ahern said: “I have always taken a strong line against-punishment beatings and the like. People in Nationalist areas say there is no policing in those areas and that the paramilitaries play a role in controlling anti-social behaviour.

“But I certainly do not condone such beatings.”

Sir John Chilcot said that after the 1994 ceasefire, there was a “slow outreach” of policing into nationalist communities.

“It is important that both communities do not get hooked on social control by paramilitaries,” he added.

The material can be viewed in the National Archives in file 2022/84/3

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented