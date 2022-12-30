British ministers ‘reluctant to accept McGuinness committed to peace process’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

British ministers ‘reluctant to accept McGuinness committed to peace process’

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 12.03am
Senior British ministers were reluctant to accept that Martin McGuinness was ‘genuinely’ committed to the peace process in Northern Ireland, archives files have revealed (PA)
Senior British ministers were reluctant to accept that Martin McGuinness was ‘genuinely’ committed to the peace process in Northern Ireland, archives files have revealed (PA)

Senior British ministers were reluctant to accept that Martin McGuinness was “genuinely” committed to the peace process in Northern Ireland, archive files have revealed.

Secretary of State Sir Patrick Mayhew also speculated whether the IRA was training in the “second 11” after claiming the paramilitary group recognised that the end of the campaign of violence was in sight.

In a meeting with Tanaiste Dick Spring, Northern Ireland Office minister Michael Ancram and other officials in February 1997, Sir Patrick discussed the intentions of republicans around the peace process.

The meeting, described as a working dinner, took place at Lancaster House in central London.

Tanaiste Dick Spring (left) and Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Patrick Mayhew (PA)

Newly released archive files from 1997 reveal that the British side had probed Mr Spring and Irish officials for their views on the intentions of the republican movement.

Officials noted that the interest from the British ministers went beyond whether there was a prospect of an early ceasefire, and included whether republicans would accept the framework document as a basis for a lasting peace agreement.

They also questioned whether republicans would accept the democratic verdict on any such agreement and whether Gerry Adams and Mr McGuinness had a “common position”.

The Secretary of State was strongly of the view that the IRA campaign was serious and that only a combination of “luck, good police work and public co-operation” had prevented a death in the recent attacks on security forces.

He felt that such a death was certain to occur soon and that this could push the loyalists over the edge.

As to why the IRA had been unusually ineffective in recent times, Sir Patrick speculated that they were training in the “second 11” and that many of the “first 11”, recognising that the end of the campaign of violence could be in sight, did “not want to be among the last to go down for 20 years”.

Good Friday Agreement
Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams with the Good Friday peace agreement (Niall Carson/PA)

The record also shows that the British were interested to know whether the Irish government’s decision to restrict further meetings with Sinn Fein had produced any reaction.

Mr Spring said it would have been viewed as a political setback, particularly for Mr Adams.

The British side questioned whether the Irish side felt Mr Adams and Mr McGuinness were following the same political strategy.

Both Sir Patrick and Mr Ancram appeared reluctant to accept that Mr McGuinness was “genuinely” committed to the peace process.

Sir Patrick was assured by the Irish side that, while they were “different in personality”, the two Sinn Fein leaders were committed to a common line.

The Northern Ireland Secretary, while doubting that Sinn Fein would be able to accept an agreement which fell short of a united Ireland, said he was convinced that they had to be brought into the political process and confronted with the democratic verdict.

The document also stated that the British side went to some lengths to emphasise how far they had gone in their attempts to bring Sinn Fein into the peace process.

Mr Ancram recalled that, during the 1994 ceasefire, not only had he participated in a one-to-one-meeting with Mr McGuinness in a house in Shantallow in Derry, but that the Secretary of State had subsequently accompanied him to a further meeting held in a private house.

Asked if they were currently in contact with Sinn Fein, the British said nothing to confirm that that was the case.

The material can be viewed in the National Archives in file 2022/81/22

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Drey Wright
Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after 'criminal'…
Even items outwith the plastic ban are damaging the planet. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented