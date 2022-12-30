Man with terminal cancer cleared of disease thanks to UK drug trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man with terminal cancer cleared of disease thanks to UK drug trial

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 12.03am Updated: December 30 2022, 3.36am
Handout of Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, who has been cleared of bile duct cancer thanks to immunotherapy (The Christie NHS Foundation/PA)
Handout of Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, who has been cleared of bile duct cancer thanks to immunotherapy (The Christie NHS Foundation/PA)

A man told he had less than 12 months to live is now cancer-free thanks to a UK trial of a new drug regime.

Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the astonishing results of the trial run by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.

Mr Glynn was diagnosed with deadly bile duct cancer after suffering severe pain in his shoulder which left him unable to sleep.

He visited his GP and underwent a series of scans and blood tests but his cancer was only picked up by chance when he got an infection in his gall bladder.

The day before his 49th birthday, in August 2020 at the height of the Covid pandemic, Mr Glynn was told the devastating news that he had intrahepatic bile duct cancer (cancer that forms in the bile ducts inside the liver).

Also known as biliary tract cancer, this is a rare form of the disease with few treatment options.

Only around 1,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with it every year and just 5% of people live for five years or more after diagnosis.

Robert and Simone
Robert and his partner Simone (The Christie NHS Foundation/PA)

Mr Glynn was told his cancer was at an advanced stage and had spread to his adrenal gland.

He was referred to the Christie where experts offered him the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial of immunotherapy.

Before starting the trial, Mr Glynn’s tumour was analysed to check for any genetic alterations in his tumour.

The result showed the tumour had a high mutation burden (large numbers of genetic mutations in the cells), suggesting he may potentially have a good response to treatment.

Mr Glynn was started on an immunotherapy drug which is already approved for use in other cancers, including lung, kidney and oesophageal cancer.

The treatment, which is given by a drip and helps a person’s own immune system fight cancer, was combined with standard chemotherapy.

The drug cannot be named due to the experimental nature of this trial for bile duct cancer.

To his surprise, Mr Glynn, who loves Manchester United, snooker, golf and fishing, saw his tumours shrink on the treatment.

The tumour in his liver went from 12cm to 2.6cm, while his adrenal gland tumour shrank from 7cm to 4.1cm.

This meant Mr Glynn was able to undergo surgery in April to remove his tumours.

Surgeons found only dead tissue which meant the treatment had killed off all the cancer cells.

In comments made exclusively to the PA news agency, Mr Glynn said: “I wouldn’t be here today without the trial.

“When I was given the option to take part in research, I jumped at the chance.

“You do anything you can to extend your life.

“I feel very lucky as I had the cancer for two years and had no idea.

“So getting the all-clear was overwhelming.

“In an odd kind of way, having the diagnosis has turned my life around.

“With my partner, Simone, we get out in nature and walk loads. When something like this happens you realise life is for living.”

Since his operation, Mr Glynn has not needed any more treatment and his three-monthly scans show he is clear of cancer.

Robert Glynn illness
Robert Glynn (The Christie NHS Foundation/PA)

Further studies are now being carried out with more patients with the hope of changing the treatment of biliary tract cancer.

In a bid to live a healthier life, Mr Glynn also changed his diet completely, losing several stones after tipping the scales at 16st.

“I cut out all processed foods, refined sugar, dairy and milk and now have a smoothie every day and lots of organic fruit and vegetables and make everything from scratch,” he said.

“I managed to lose 5st, which was a big step for me.

“I realised you can’t just rely on the doctors to help you.

“You need to help yourself too.

“It’s also important to remain positive and not give up.

“It’s never over until it’s over.”

The clinical trial was run by Professor Juan Valle, consultant oncologist at the Christie and a world-leading expert in biliary tract cancer.

He said: “Robert has done very well on this combination due to his tumour having a high mutation burden, or a high number of genetic mutations.

“Most patients with this diagnosis do not have as many mutations in their cancer cells so the treatment won’t be as effective, but it does highlight the importance of personalised medicine.

“The results of this research and another larger study are keenly anticipated by colleagues worldwide as it could lead to a change in how we treat patients like Robert in the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Drey Wright
Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after 'criminal'…
Even items outwith the plastic ban are damaging the planet. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented