Blair’s exasperation with Mowlam over drugs policy revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Blair’s exasperation with Mowlam over drugs policy revealed

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 12.04am
Mo Mowlam and Tony Blair (Chris Ison/PA)
Mo Mowlam and Tony Blair (Chris Ison/PA)

Prime minister Tony Blair became exasperated with Mo Mowlam over her determination to liberalise the drugs laws despite opposition from other senior government figures, according to newly released official papers.

In 2000, Mr Blair gave the former Northern Ireland secretary the job of chairing the committee responsible for co-ordinating the Labour government’s policy on drugs.

However, files released to the National Archives in Kew, west London, show she quickly became embroiled in a series of disputes with other leading figures, leading No 10 to warn ministerial discipline was breaking down.

The trigger was a report from the Police Foundation recommending that cannabis should be reclassified and that possession should not be an imprisonable offence.

Keith Hellawell, centre, and Mo Mowlam
Keith Hellawell, centre, and Mo Mowlam clashed over the classification of cannabis (Anya Reid/Brighton Argus/PA)

Although the findings were rejected by the government, it prompted Ms Mowlam to write to home secretary Jack Straw urging him to look at “the costs, both social and financial, of a regulated market” in cannabis.

At the same time, she challenged the government’s drugs “tsar” – former chief constable Keith Hellawell – over his insistence cannabis should be treated as a “gateway” drug to more serious substances such as heroin or cocaine.

Liz Lloyd, a No 10 policy adviser, wrote to the prime minister warning him that Ms Mowlam’s confrontational approach was in danger of undermining the government’s whole approach to the issue.

“As ever, there are differences in the views taken by those in the lead on drugs and particular between those of Mo and those of Keith Hellawell,” she wrote.

“On the question as to whether cannabis is a gateway drug to heroin and other serious drugs the difference is particularly stark with Keith saying that it is, and Mo saying that it is not.

“The committee structure simply cannot work when the chair (Mo) takes a diametrically opposed view to one of the people on the committee (Keith) and uses that position to drive it through.

“It encourages other ministers also to go their own way. Both Jack and (health secretary) Alan (Milburn) now just plough on ahead as the committee has little authority.”

Mr Blair said he shared her frustration, but admitted there was little he could do while Ms Mowlam remained in post.

In a handwritten note, he said: “Look: we can’t deal with this whilst Mo remains. She just does her own thing. But I back KH’s view and we just have to manage it for the moment.”

Ms Mowlam, who had survived a brain tumour, was one of the most colourful and well-liked figures in the Labour government following the Good Friday Agreement.

However her popularity was resented by some around Mr Blair who believed her role in the Northern Ireland peace process had been overstated and she struggled to find a new role after he moved her to the Cabinet Office in 1999.

In May 2000, Anji Hunter, one of Mr Blair’s closest aides, said they had been looking at a number of options, with the co-ordinating drugs role showing “the most promise”.

Ms Mowlam meanwhile indicated she would like to get out on the road visiting drugs rehabilitation centres and holding party meetings.

David Miliband, also working in No 10, suggested a “tell Mo tour” progressing round the country “in an almost Gladstonian way” – a reference to the 19th century Liberal prime minister.

“She would go round housing estates, community centres, local regeneration offices, public meetings, finding out what people really feel about our policies on the ground,” Ms Hunter wrote.

“The officials that accompany her would make constructive suggestions to each department on issues raised at these meetings. The tour would be accompanied by the use of modern technology, ie a Mo Website with her spending an hour a day answering emails.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented