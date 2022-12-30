2023 may be year of the volunteer amid ‘surprising enthusiasm’ from young people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

2023 may be year of the volunteer amid ‘surprising enthusiasm’ from young people

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 12.04am
Two women volunteers at a food bank sorting crates of donated food in preparation for distributing to members of the local community in need. (Jonathan Goldberg / Alamy Stock Photo)
Two women volunteers at a food bank sorting crates of donated food in preparation for distributing to members of the local community in need. (Jonathan Goldberg / Alamy Stock Photo)

A new generation of younger volunteers stepping forward next year could reverse a trend in falling numbers and be “hugely positive” for struggling charities, research suggests.

One in six people aged 18-34 plan to start volunteering in 2023, according to a survey for Pro Bono Economics which has revealed “surprising enthusiasm” from the younger generation.

A separate study, carried out by PBE with Nottingham Trent University (NTU), found that a fifth of social sector organisations are expecting volunteer numbers to rise over the coming months.

It comes following a challenging year for the third sector as the cost-of-living crisis deepens, with charities experiencing unprecedented demand coupled with a drop-off in donations and volunteers.

PBE said the number of formal volunteers had stagnated in recent years before being pushed into a “sharp decline” by the coronavirus pandemic.

The proportion of people formally volunteering in England at least once a month has fallen from 27% in 2013-14 to 17% in 2020-1, according to government figures.

The PBE survey,  of 2,000 UK adults by Opinium between November 29 and December 2, suggests a new influx of younger volunteers may buck this trend and turn 2023 into the “year of the volunteer”.

Overall, 15% of adults said they already volunteer and will continue doing so next year.

Older people were more likely than younger people to be existing volunteers (17% of over-55s versus 14% of 18-34-year-olds).

A further one in 10 people (11%) who do not currently volunteer said they plan to give unpaid help to a group, club or organisation in 2023.

This rose to 17% of 18-34 year olds, while a smaller proportion of over 55s said they were planning to start volunteering next year (six per cent).

If all were to follow through with their plans, this would mean millions of additional volunteers across the UK.

The report, Hands in the Air, says: “Such an influx of support would be an incredible boon for the social sector, at a time when demand and costs have risen worryingly high and financial resources are stretched.”

A separate study with NTU found that the level of formal volunteering is the second most prevalent concern for small and community-based social sector organisations (behind concern about income).

It found that half of 783 groups surveyed between November 7 and 21 reported their volunteer numbers have remained steady over the previous three months.

More than half expect numbers to hold steady, while 20% anticipate a growth in numbers over the three months from November.

Handout pic of Nicole Sykes, PBE policy and communications director (Colin Baldwin/PA)
Nicole Sykes, PBE policy and communications director (Colin Baldwin/PA)

Nicole Sykes, PBE policy and communications director, said: “The cost of living crisis has driven millions of families to seek vital support from social sector organisations in their communities, leading to soaring demand on charity resources.

“But while need has continued to rise, falling donations and the scourge of inflation have stripped back the funding these organisations need to do their work.

“Encouragingly, a new generation of young volunteers appear to have been galvanised and are keen to donate some of their time in 2023. This is hugely positive in the wake of falling volunteer numbers in recent years.

“While it should be noted that volunteers are not a cost-free resource for charities – requiring training and management among other things – if organisations are able to take on this new support, 2023 could be the year of the volunteer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Drey Wright
Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after 'criminal'…
Even items outwith the plastic ban are damaging the planet. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented