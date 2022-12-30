In pictures: The remarkable life of Brazil’s World Cup great

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In pictures: The remarkable life of Brazil’s World Cup great

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 4.34am
Pele was in England for the World Cup in 1966 (PA)
Pele was in England for the World Cup in 1966 (PA)

Pele has died at the age of 82.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the Brazil great’s career in pictures.

London calling

Pele arrives at London Airport for a friendly international between England and World Cup holders Brazil in May 1963. The striker, still feeling the effects of injuries sustained in a crash in Hamburg, watched the 1-1 draw from the stands and finished his career without playing at Wembley
Pele arrives at London Airport for a friendly between England and World Cup holders Brazil in May 1963. The striker, still feeling the effects of injuries sustained in a crash in Hamburg, watched the 1-1 draw from the stands and finished his career without playing at Wembley (PA)

Fine Troon-ing

Football fans in Troon, South Ayrshire gather to catch a glimpse of Pele ahead of the 1966 World Cup. Reigning world champions Brazil stayed in Scotland for a training camp in preparation for the tournament
Football fans in Troon, South Ayrshire gather to catch a glimpse of Pele ahead of the 1966 World Cup. Reigning world champions Brazil stayed in Scotland for a training camp in preparation for the tournament (PA)

Handbags at Hampden

The Brazilian remonstrates with Scotland's Ronnie McKinnon, right, following a clash with Billy Bremner, back left. The incident took place during an international friendly at Hampden Park, Glasgow in June 1966
The Brazilian remonstrates with Scotland’s Ronnie McKinnon, right, following a clash with Billy Bremner, back left. The incident took place during an international friendly at Hampden Park, Glasgow in June 1966 (PA)

All smiles on arrival

Pele arrives at Manchester Airport ahead of the 1966 World Cup. He scored Brazil's opening goal as they began a disappointing tournament in positive fashion with a 2-0 win over Bulgaria at Everton's Goodison Park stadium
Pele arrives at Manchester Airport ahead of the 1966 World Cup. He scored Brazil’s opening goal as they began a disappointing tournament in positive fashion with a 2-0 win over Bulgaria at Everton’s Goodison Park (PA)

Small piece of history

Bulgaria goalkeeper Georgi Naydenov lies flat out in his goalmouth after being beaten by a Pele free-kick in the group stage of the 1966 World Cup. The goal at Goodison Park meant the Brazilian, not in picture, became the first player to score in three successive World Cups. He would miss the next game, a 3-1 defeat to Hungary, through injury after being on the receiving end of some rough tackles
Bulgaria goalkeeper Georgi Naydenov lies flat out in his goalmouth after being beaten by a Pele free-kick in the group stage of the 1966 World Cup. The goal at Goodison Park meant the Brazilian, not in picture, became the first player to score in three successive World Cups. He would miss the next game, a 3-1 defeat to Hungary, through injury after being on the receiving end of some rough tackles (PA)

Change of role

Makeshift goalkeeper Pele leaps to catch a ball during a training session for the 1966 World Cup. The striker had taken a turn between the sticks as a small crowd watched on
Makeshift goalkeeper Pele leaps to catch a ball during a training session for the 1966 World Cup. The striker had taken a turn between the sticks as a small crowd watched on (PA)

Bad day at Goodison

Pele, front row, second from right, poses for a picture with his team-mates at Goodison Park ahead of Brazil's final group game of the 1966 World Cup. A 3-1 defeat to Portugal would send the defending champions home early
Pele, front row, second from right, poses for a picture with his team-mates at Goodison Park ahead of Brazil’s final group game of the 1966 World Cup. A 3-1 defeat to Portugal would send the defending champions home early (PA)

Early exit

Pele, pictured with Portugal's Jose Augusto, swaps shirts after Brazil's early exit from the 1966 World Cup. The defending champions were eliminated at the end of the group stage following a 3-1 loss defeat to the Eusebio-inspired Portuguese at Goodison Park
Pele, pictured with Portugal’s Jose Augusto, swaps shirts after Brazil’s early exit from the 1966 World Cup. The defending champions were eliminated at the end of the group stage following a 3-1 loss defeat to the Eusebio-inspired Portuguese at Goodison Park (PA)

World Cup winners

Pele, bottom row, third from left, won the World Cup for the third and final time at the 1970 tournament held in Mexico. Then aged 29, he scored four times in the competition, including the opening goal in the 4-1 final win over Italy at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City
Pele, bottom row, third from left, won the World Cup for the third and final time at the 1970 tournament held in Mexico. Then aged 29, he scored four times in the competition, including the opening goal in the 4-1 final win over Italy at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City (PA)

Sheffield star

Pele, playing for club side Santos, takes on Sheffield Wednesday defenders during a friendly at Hillsborough in February 1972. Despite being played on a Wednesday afternoon because of the miners' strike, a capacity-crowd turned out to watch the Brazilian team win 2-0
Pele, playing for club side Santos, takes on Sheffield Wednesday defenders during a friendly at Hillsborough in February 1972. Despite being played on a Wednesday afternoon because of the miners’ strike, a capacity-crowd turned out to watch the Brazilian team win 2-0 (PA)

Special guests

Pele is joined by former West Germany striker Uwe Seeler during the opening ceremony of the 1974 World Cup at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt. The prolific pair played at the same four World Cups - 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970 - before finishing their international careers
Pele is joined by former West Germany striker Uwe Seeler during the opening ceremony of the 1974 World Cup at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt. The prolific pair played at the same four World Cups – 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970 – before finishing their international careers (PA)

Medical man

Pele plays the role of doctor while visiting patients at Middlesex Hospital Children's Ward in April 1981
Pele plays the role of doctor while visiting patients at Middlesex Hospital Children’s Ward in April 1981 (PA)

Meeting Maradona

Pele, left, greets Argentina great Diego Maradona at Wembley in August 1987. The Brazilian was a guest of honour for a Football League Centenary Match between a Football League XI and a Rest of the World team
Pele, left, greets Argentina great Diego Maradona at Wembley in August 1987. The Brazilian was a guest of honour for a Football League Centenary Match between a Football League XI and a Rest of the World team (PA)

Wembley way

Pele and ex-England goalkeeper Gordon Banks, watched by 1966 World Cup final commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme, perform in front of the Wembley twin towers in October 2000. The trio were there in the build up to the final event held at the old stadium before its demolition
Pele and ex-England goalkeeper Gordon Banks, watched by 1966 World Cup final commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme, perform in front of the Wembley twin towers in October 2000. The trio were there in the build up to the final event held at the old stadium before its demolition (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Record-breaking bid

The shirt worn by Pele in Brazil's 1970 World Cup final win over Italy smashed the world record for a football shirt when it brought £157,750 at auction in March 2002 at Christie's in South Kensington. The previous record was £91,750, for Sir Geoff Hurst's shirt worn in the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany
The shirt worn by Pele in Brazil’s 1970 World Cup final win over Italy smashed the world record for a football shirt when it brought £157,750 at auction in March 2002 at Christie’s in South Kensington. The previous record was £91,750, for Sir Geoff Hurst’s shirt worn in the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany (Sean Dempsey/PA)

All-time greats

Pele, centre, joins former England goalkeeper Gordon Banks, left, and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, right, in March 2004 to announce the 100 all-time greatest footballers. The list was chosen for the celebration of 100 years of world governing body FIFA
Pele, centre, joins former England goalkeeper Gordon Banks, left, and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, right, in March 2004 to announce the 100 all-time greatest footballers. The list was chosen for the celebration of 100 years of world governing body FIFA (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Writing history

Pele, centre, promotes his autobiography with Brazilian dancers at Easons Bookstore, Dublin in May 2006
Pele, centre, promotes his autobiography with Brazilian dancers at Easons Bookstore, Dublin in May 2006 (Julien Behal/PA)

Old Trafford outing

Pele, right, joins Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, second right, and former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona, left, at Paul Scholes' testimonial in August 2011. United midfielder Scholes, second left, was honoured for his service to the club with a match against New York Cosmos at Old Trafford
Pele, right, joins Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, second right, and former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona, left, at Paul Scholes’ testimonial in August 2011. United midfielder Scholes, second left, was honoured for his service to the club with a match against New York Cosmos at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Degree of recognition

Pele was presented with an honorary degree by the University of Edinburgh in August 2012. The ceremony took place at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, ahead of the planned opening of a University of Edinburgh Office of the Americas
Pele was presented with an honorary degree by the University of Edinburgh in August 2012. The ceremony took place at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, ahead of the planned opening of a University of Edinburgh Office of the Americas (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Anfield ovation

Pele receives a warm welcome after being introduced to fans at Anfield. The Brazilian waved to supporters during half-time of Liverpool's 2-1 loss to rivals Manchester United in March 2015
Pele receives a warm welcome after being introduced to fans at Anfield. The Brazilian waved to supporters during half-time of Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to rivals Manchester United in March 2015 (Peter Byrne/PA)
With Pele in hospital, Brazil players at the 2022 World Cup hold a banner in his support
With Pele in hospital, Brazil players at the 2022 World Cup hold a banner in his support (Martin Rickett/PA)

