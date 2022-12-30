Flu surge continues with number of hospital patients up 79%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Flu surge continues with number of hospital patients up 79%

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 11.24am Updated: December 30 2022, 12.18pm
NHS England’s national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis urged eligible people to get vaccinated for flu and Covid (Danny Lawson/PA)
NHS England's national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis urged eligible people to get vaccinated for flu and Covid (Danny Lawson/PA)

The surge in the number of flu patients in hospital in England has continued, with numbers rising 79% in the last week, according to new data.

An average of 3,746 people with flu were in hospital across the seven days to December 25, up week on week from 2,088, according to NHS England.

The number was just 772 at the start of the month.

The sharp increase has been across both general hospital and critical care beds – those for the sickest patients.

The average number of critical care patients with flu rose from 149 in the seven days to December 18, to 267 in the week to Christmas Day.

At this point in 2021, just 34 patients were in hospital with flu, with only two in critical care.

Meanwhile, staff absences due to Covid-19 at hospital trusts in England have risen by 47% in a month, from an average of 5,448 a day in the seven days to November 27 to 8,029 last week.

The total number of staff off sick was up 20% from 52,556 at the end of November, to 63,296 a day last week.

NHS Providers’ interim chief executive Saffron Cordery, said: “It’s very worrying to see flu admissions rising so steeply, alongside so many other pressures, contributing to unacceptably high bed occupancy rates which make it much harder to ensure safe high quality care.

“Increased staff sickness is another concern, compounding severe workforce shortages.

“This is impacting on care right through the system, including ambulances, hospital A&Es, mental health and community services.

“Staff are working flat out in very difficult circumstances to minimise disruption for patients.

“The worry is that as these pressures intensify, with the potential further impact of industrial action, we could see more delays in the new year.”

NHS England’s national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis urged eligible people to get vaccinated for flu and Covid.

He added: “Sadly, these latest flu numbers show our fears of a ‘twindemic’ have been realised, with cases up seven-fold in just a month and the continued impact of Covid hitting staff hard, with related absences up almost 50% on the end of November.

“As well as flu, the NHS continues to be under significant pressure, with high bed occupancy, more than 12,000 beds taken up by patients medically fit for discharge, and demand for the 111 service remaining high, so please do make the most of 111 online, and only call 999 or visit A&E in an emergency.

“It is clear this is no time to be complacent and the risk of serious illness is very real, so with nearly 350,000 available vaccination appointments next week it is important that everyone eligible comes forward and gets their Covid and flu jabs at the earliest opportunity.”

