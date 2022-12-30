Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful and bright star’ Elle Edwards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful and bright star’ Elle Edwards

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 12.30pm Updated: December 30 2022, 2.34pm
Undated family handout photo of 26-year-old Elle Edwards (Merseyside Police/PA).
Undated family handout photo of 26-year-old Elle Edwards (Merseyside Police/PA).

The family of a woman killed in a shooting at a pub on Christmas Eve have described her as “the most beautiful and bright star” as police continue the hunt for her murderer.

Beautician Elle Edwards, 26, was killed at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on Saturday, December 24.

A statement from her father Tim Edwards on behalf of the family, read out at a press conference by Merseyside Police detective superintendent Sue Coombs, said: “There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in.

“She had this way about her that as soon as you met her, you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.”

The statement added: “Her laugh was infectious. Anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future.

“She was only just getting started. Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her. She was the glue that held this big family together, from all of us.

“We will love and miss her forever. Our Elle May, the most beautiful and bright star out there, forever and always.”

Photographer Mr Edwards, 50, fought back tears as the statement was read out.

Ms Coombs later told reporters: “We don’t underestimate how hard that must have been for Elle’s dad but he wants to make sure that people understand the consequences of what has happened here and make sure anybody who has got any information doesn’t hesitate to contact the police and help us put these people behind bars.

“He did it for Elle and I would ask that people respond to his bravery and contact us.”

She said officers are working “literally around the clock” in a “very active and fast-moving investigation”, with a large number of witnesses spoken to and thousands of hours of CCTV footage examined.

Ms Coombs said: “We have had a lot of calls from the public with really important bits of information. I’m really pleased with what the communities have done to help us here and we just ask people continue to come forward because even small snippets of information when put together with others can be vital to this sort of investigation.”

She appealed for information on a black Mercedes that was seen in the pub car park on the night of the shooting as a gunman fired shots at the front entrance.

Minutes later the vehicle was seen to leave the car park.

Ms Coombs said: “We want to know where it came from and where it’s gone since then.

Wallasey Christmas Eve incident
Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Equally, there’s ballistics work ongoing. Any information on this weapon, its current whereabouts, or its ownership is exceptionally important to us, please contact us.”

Ms Coombs added: “Elle’s family are understandably devastated by her shocking and needless death.

“They need answers and now it’s more important than ever that people come forward and tell us what they know.

“Silence is never an option.  These people do not deserve to be walking our streets, they don’t deserve to be protected, they belong in prison.

“We need people to make a stand against criminals, we need you to speak to us so we can take action. Tell us what you know and help us get justice for Elle.”

Earlier on Friday two people arrested in connection with the shooting were released from the custody of detectives investigating the murder.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere, in Wirral, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, has been recalled to prison on licence.

A 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been bailed, police said.

A 31-year-old man arrested on Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder remains in custody being questioned, the force added.

Four men were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds from the incident. Three have seen been discharged while a 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, is in a poorly condition, although not life-threatening.

Detectives have said Ms Edwards was not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented